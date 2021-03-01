The greenback extended Thursday's gain against its peers on Friday due to active safe-haven usd buying triggered by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields the previous day together with broad-based global stock market weakness. The Dow ended the day at 30,932, down by 469 points or 1.50%)
On the data front, Reuters reported U.S. consumer spending increased by the most in seven months in January as the government doled out more pandemic relief money to low-income households and new COVID-19 infections dropped, setting up the economy for faster growth in the first quarter. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, jumped 2.4% last month. That was the biggest gain since last June and ended two-straight monthly declines. Personal income shot up 10%, the largest increase since last April, after rising 0.6% in December.
Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar edged up to 106.42 at Asian open, price dropped to session lows at 105.86 in Asia on safe-haven jpy buying. However, the pair then erased its losses and rose to a 6-month peak at 106.69 in New York afternoon due to usd's broad-based strength.
The single currency dropped to 1.2139 at Asian open on safe-haven usd buying due to spike in U.S. yields together with overnight selloff in U.S. stocks. Price met renewed selling at 1.2182 in Asia and fell to 1.2093 in Europe on usd's broad-based strength before staging a short-covering rebound to 1.2141 in New York morning before tumbling to session lows of 1.2064 near the close.
The British pound also fell to 1.3950 at Asian open on safe-haven usd buying before staging a rebound to 1.4021 in Asia. However, renewed selling there knocked price lower and the pair tumbled to session lows of 1.3889 in Europe before recovering to 1.3967 ahead of New York open on comments from Bank of England Chief Economist Haldane. Price later edged higher to 1.3988 in New York before retreating on renewed usd's strength.
Reuters reported Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane warned on Friday of a risk that inflation will prove difficult to keep under control as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. "For me, there is a tangible risk inflation proves more difficult to tame, requiring monetary policymakers to act more assertively than is currently priced into financial markets," Haldane said in a speech.
Data to be released this week:
Australia manufacturing index, business inventories, Japan manufacturing PMI, China manufacturing PMI, Swiss retail sales, manufacturing PMI, Italy manufacturing PMI, CPI, France manufacturing PMI, Germany manufacturing PMI, CPI, EU manufacturing PMI, UK manufacturing PMI, Canada current account, manufacturing PMI, U.S. manufacturing PMI, construction spending and ISM manufacturing PMI on Monday.
New Zealand import prices, export prices, trade, Japan unemployment rate, business capex, Australia building permits, current account, RBA rate decision, Germany retail sales, unemployment change, unemployment rate, UK house prices, EU HICP, Canada GDP, U.S. redbook retail sales and ISM New York index on Tuesday.
Australia construction index, GDP, New Zealand building permits, China services PMI, Swiss CPI, France budget balance, services PMI, Italy services PMI, GDP, Germany services PMI, EU services PMI, PPI, Canada building permits, U.S. ADP employment, services PMI and ISM non-manufacturing PMI on Wednesday.
Australia retail sales, trade balance, imports, exports, Japan consumer confidence, UK construction PMI, EU retail sales, unemployment rate, Canada labor productivity, U.S. jobless claims, durable goods and factory orders on Thursday.
Australia services index, Germany industrial orders, France current account, trade balance, imports, exports, Italy retail sales, Canada trade balance, imports, exports, U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, average earnings, unemployment rate and trade balance on Friday.
