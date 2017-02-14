Dollar rallies broadly after Yellen's hawkish testimony: Feb 15, 2017

Market Review - 14/02/2017 22:15GMT

Dollar rallies broadly after Yellen's hawkish testimony

The greenback rose against majority of its peers on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank will need to raise interest rates to support the country's economy.

Fed's Yellen said 'a rate increase will likely be appropriate at one of its upcoming meetings if employment, inflation evolve in line with expectations; waiting too long to remove monetary policy accommodation would be unwise; waiting too long to remove accommodation could require rapid, disruptive rate rises that could push U.S. economy into recession; incoming data suggests that labor market continues to strengthen, inflation moving up to 2 pct in line with FOMC expectations; U.S. fiscal, economic policy changes could affect economic outlook but too early to know how this will unfold; hopes that U.S. fiscal policy changes will be consistent with putting U.S. fiscal accounts on sustainable trajectory; important that U.S. policies aim to improve productivity, longer-run economic growth; gradual increases in Fed funds rate will likely be appropriate but monetary policy not on pre-set course; FOMC expects that neutral fed funds rate will rise somewhat over time from current low levels; FOMC expects inflation to gradually rise to 2 pct, with longer-run inflation expectations "reasonably well anchored"; FOMC expects U.S. economy to expand at moderate pace, job market to strengthen somewhat further; FOMC expects monetary policy to remain accommodative both in U.S. and abroad.'

Versus the Japanese yen, dollar came under selling pressure in Asia and dropped to 113.26 ahead of European open, then marginally lower to 113.24 in European morning on news that Trump's National Security adviser Michael Flynn resigned. Later, the greenback pared its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 114.48 in New York morning after Yellen's testimony. Price later edged higher to session high of 114.49 before easing.

The single currency found renewed buying at 1.0591 in Asian morning and rose to 1.0634 in European morning on dollar's broad-based weakness post Flynn's resignation. However, euro pared its gains and tumbled to a 4-week low at 1.0561 in New York morning on dollar's broad-based strength after Yellen's testimony. Price later staged a minor short covering bounce to1.0581.

The British pound also gained in tandem with euro to session high at 1.2548 ahead of European open before tumbling to as low as 1.2443 in European morning on the release of lower-than-expected UK inflation data. Later, despite a brief rebound to 1.2491 ahead of New York open, price retreated again to

Consumer prices rose 1.8% compared with a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said, slightly below economists' expectations for a 1.9% rise and up from 1.6% in December. Consumer prices fell 0.5% in January from a month earlier, in line with economists’ expectations.

Data to be released on Wednesday:

Australia consumer sentiment, UK claimant count, unemployment, EU trade balance, Canada manufacturing sales, U.S. CPI, retail sales, industrial output, capacity utilisation, manufacturing output and business inventories.