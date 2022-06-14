The greenback rallied across the board on Monday except the safe-haven jpy as a selloff in global stocks together with rising U.S. Treasury yields triggered broad-based risk with the aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias and briefly rose to a 24-year peak at 135.22 (EBS) in Asian morning. However, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and price fell to 134.15 in European morning. Despite recovering to 134.69 ahead of New York open, the pair tumbled to an intra-day low at 133.60 in New York morning on safe-haven jpy buying on global stock market rout before recovering.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asian trading and fell to 1.0456 in European morning on usd's continued strength. The pair then ratcheted lower to a near 1-month trough at 1.0400 in New York as selloff in global equities triggered risk-aversion.



The British pound met renewed selling at 1.2325 in New Zealand and retreated to 1.2263 in Asian morning. The pair then tumbled at European open on release of poor UK GDP data and fell below May's 23-month bottom at 1.2156 to a 2-year bottom of 1.2106 in in New York on usd's strength together with cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro.



Reuters reported Britain's economy shrank by a monthly 0.3% April, official figures showed on Monday, three days before the Bank of England announces the scale of its latest interest rate response to the surge in inflation. Economists polled by Reuters had on average expected gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 0.1% in April from March.



Data to be released on Tuesday:

New Zealand food price index, Australia house price index, NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, Japan industrial production, capacity utilization, UK claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, Germany CPI, ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW economic conditions, EU ZEW survey expectations, Canada manufacturing sales, U.S. PPI and redbook.