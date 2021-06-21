The greenback extended this week's ascent following Wednesday's surprise Fed's hawkish tilt. Dollar bears fled for cover on Friday after hawkish comments by St. Louis Fed President and intra-day continued decline in U.S. stocks triggerd further safe-haven usd buying.



Reuters reporteed St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Friday that the U.S. central bank's shift this week towards a faster tightening of monetary policy was a "natural" response to economic growth and particularly inflation moving quicker than expected as the country reopens from the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with CNBC, Bullard said he was among the seven Fed policymakers who expect the most aggressive steps, with rate increases beginning next year, to contain inflation that he thinks will prove more persistent than his colleagues. New economic projections released by the Fed after a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday showed a core of 13 out of 18 officials projected rates would likely need to increase by the end of 2023, a surprise to many investors and analysts.

But with the pandemic "coming to a close," Bullard said, a shift to non-crisis policies is normal. "We were expecting a good year, a good reopening, but this is a bigger year than we were expecting, more inflation than we were expecting, and I think it's natural that we've tilted a little bit more hawkish here to contain inflationary pressures," Bullard told CNBC.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar fell from 110.32 ahead of Asian open to session lows of 109.95 in European morning, price erased intra-day losses and rebounded to 110.48 on usd's strength but then fell briefly to 110.05 on decline in U.S. yields, price last traded at 110.22 near the close.



Although the single currency recovered to 1.1924 in Asian morning on short covering, renewed selling emerged and knocked price down to 1.1886 at European open on continued usd's strength. The pair then rebouned to 1.1925 before tumbling to a 9-week trough of 1.1848 in New York morning following Fed Bullards comments.



The British pound recovered to 1.3944 in Asian morning before renewed selling emerged and cable fell to 1.3856 in European morning on downbeat UK retail sales data as well as continued usd's strength. Despite rebounding to 1.3910, price then tumbled in tandem with eur/usd to a 2-month low of 1.3791 in New York due partly to post-Brexit trade concern.



Reuters detailed the British retail sales fell 1.4% between April and May, the Office for National Statistics said. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to an 1.6% month-on-month increase in retail sales volumes for May. AnBritain needs to restore trust by fully implementing the protocol governing trade for Northern Ireland, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on Friday, while welcoming a British bid to cooperate over sausages. And Britain should show "unwavering commitment" to implementing the Northern Ireland protocol, rather than "continually putting it into doubt", Sefcovic said in a speech at the College of Europe.



Data to be released this week :



U.K. Rightmove house price and Australia retail sales on Monday.



Australia Westpac consumer survey, U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, CBI trends orders, Italy industrial sales, U.S. redbook, existing home sales, Richmond Fed manufacturing and EU consumer confidence on Tuesday.

Australia manufacturing PMI, services PMI, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, coincident index, leading indicator, France Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, U.S. MBA mortgage app, building permits, current account, Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, new home sales and Canada retail sales on Wednesday.



Germany import prices, Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, France business climate, U.K. BoE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BoE QE total, BoE QE corporation bond purchases, BoE MPC vote hike, BoE vote unchanged, BoE vote cut, U.S. durable goods, durable ex-transport, durables ex-defence, GDP, PCE prices, trade balance, wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, continuous jobless claims, KC Fed manufacturing and Canada average weekly earnings on Thursday.



New Zealand import, trade balance, exports, U.K. GfK consumer confidence, Japan Tokyo CPI, Germany GfK consumer sentiment, Italy consumer confidence, trade balance, U.S. CBI distributive trades, personal income, personal spending, PCE prices and University of Michigan sentiment on Friday.

