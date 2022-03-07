The greenback rallied against majority of its peers except the safe-haven jpy due to news of Russia's attacks on Ukraine together with the release of robust U.S. non-farm payrolls data.
Reuters reported a fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, broke out in a training building outside the plant's perimeter after an attack by Russian troops, the state emergency service said in a statement on Friday. Separately, the plant's director told Ukraine 24 television that radiation security had been secured at the site.
On the data front, the U.S. employers hired far more workers than expected in February, pushing the labor market closer to maximum employment, but rising headwinds from geopolitical tensions could hurt business confidence and slow job growth in the months ahead. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report's survey of establishments on Friday showed nonfarm payrolls surged by 678,000 jobs last month. Data for January was revised higher show 481,000 jobs created instead of 467,000 as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 400,000. Estimates ranged from as low as 200,000 to as high as 730,000 jobs.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar dropped to 115.27 in Asia on news of attack in Ukraine before trading sideways in European session. Intra-day decline accelerated in New York morning due to falling US yields together with safe-haven buying in jpy and fell to asession lows of 114.66 before stabilising.
The single currency retreated to 1.1011 at Asian open on risk-aversion and continued to remain under pressure. Euro met renewed selling at 1.1023 in European morning on usd's broad-based strength in post-NFP together with active cross-selling in euro and dropped to a fresh 22-month trough at 1.0887 in New York after upbeat U.S. NFP before recovering to 1.0940 near the close on profit taking.
The British pound also retreated in tandem with euro to 1.3317 in Asian morning before moving sideways. Cable then tumbled in Europe on risk-aversion due to continued tensions over Ukraine and Russia and tumbled to a near 2-1/2 month trough at 1.3202 in New York before staging a recovery to 1.3249 in tandem with euro.
Data to be released this week:
Australia AIG services index, China exports, imports, trade balance, Japan machine orders, Swiss unemployment rate, U.K. Halifax house prices, Germany industrial orders, retail sales and EU Sentix index on Monday.
Japan current account, trade balance, coincident index, leading indicator, Eco watchers current, Eco watchers outlook, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, Germany industrial output, Italy retail sales, EU employment, GDP, Canada leading index, trade balance, exports, imports, U.S. international trade balance, goods trade balance, redbook, wholesale inventories and wholesale sales on Tuesday.
New Zealand manufacturing sales, Japan GDP, U.K. BRC retail sales, China PPI, CPI, France non-farm payrolls, Ital industrial output, U.S. MBA mortgage application and JOLTS jobs opening on Wednesday.
New Zealand retail sales, Japan producer prices, Australia consumer inflation, U.K. RIVS housing price balance, trade balance, construction output, Italy producer prices, EU ECB Refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate, U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims and Federal budget on Thursday.
New Zealand business NZ PSI, manufacturing PMI, food price index, Japan all household spending, U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, Germany CPI, HICP, Italy unemployment, U.K. consumer inflation expectation, NISER GDP estimation, Canada capacity utilization, employment change, unemployment rate and U.S. University of Michigan sentiment on Friday.
