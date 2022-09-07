The greenback rallied against majority of its peers on Tuesday and hit fresh 20-year highs as the release of robust U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI shows that the U.S. was not in recession which increased speculation that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates sooner rather than later.
Reuters reported the U.S. services industry picked up again in August for the second straight month amid stronger order growth and employment, while supply bottlenecks and price pressures eased, reinforcing the view that the economy was not in recession despite output sinking in the first half of the year.
The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing PMI edged up to a reading of 56.9 last month from 56.7 in July, the second consecutive monthly increase after three months of declines.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the non-manufacturing PMI decreasing to 54.9. A measure above 50 indicates expansion in the services sector, which comprises more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 140.26 at Asian open and jumped to 141.86 in European morning on active cross-selling in jpy. The pair then ratcheted higher to a fresh 24-year peak at 143.07 in New York midday on sharp rise in U.S. yields following the release of robust U.S. non-manufacturing PMI.
The single currency traded with a firm bias and gained to session highs at 0.9986 in early European morning. The pair then met renewed selling there and fell to a fresh 20-year bottom at 0.9865 in New York morning on usd's broad-based strength before staging a short-covering rebound to 0.9928.
The British pound also traded with a firm undertone in Asia and rose to session highs at 1.1609 at European open before retreating sharply to 1.1550 in European morning. Despite rebounding to 1.1608, cable tumbled in tandem with euro to an intra-day low at 1.1493 in New York morning on rally in usd Despite staging a short-covering rebound to 1.1550, price later retreated again to 1.1513 before moving sideways.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
Australia AIG services index, GDP, China exports, imports, trade balance, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, Germany industrial output, U.KJ. industrial output, Italy retail sales, EU employment change, GDP, U.S. MBA mortgage application, international trade balance, redbook, goods trade balance, Canada exports, imports, trade balance, BOC rate decision and Ivey PMI.
