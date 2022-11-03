Despite tumbling initially after release of 75 bps rate hike from the Federal Reserve as widely expected, the greenback swiftly erased its intra-day losses and rallied in tandem with U.S. yields as hawkish comments from J. Powell claiming that it was premature to discuss a pause in hiking of interest rate triggered broad-based risk-aversion.



Reuters reported the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point as it continued to battle the worst outbreak of inflation in 40 years, but signaled future increases in borrowing costs could be made in smaller steps to account for the "cumulative tightening of monetary policy" it has enacted so far.



The new language in the policy statement took note of the still-evolving impact that the Fed's rapid pace of rate hikes has set in motion, and a desire to hone in on a level for the federal funds rate "sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time."



"Ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate," the U.S. central bank said at the end of its latest two-day policy meeting. While not foreclosing any future decision, officials said, "In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the (Federal Open Market) Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments."



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 148.37 in Australia and tumbled to 147.17 in Asian morning. Despite staging a recovery to 147.70 ahead of European open, price briefly tumbled to 145.68 in NY but only to rebound strongly in tandem with U.S. yields to 147.96 on hawkish comments from Fed's Powell.



Reuters reported U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in October, offering more evidence of labor market resilience and suggesting that the Federal Reserve could continue to aggressively raise interest rates for a while.



Private employment increased by 239,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment report showed on Wednesday. Data for September was revised down to show 192,000 jobs created instead of 208,000 as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast an increase of 195,000 private jobs.



The ADP report, jointly developed with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab, was published ahead of the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics' more comprehensive and closely watched employment report for October on Friday.



The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 0.9899 in Asian morning before ratcheting higher to 0.9914 in New York morning. Despite briefly rallying to session highs of 0.9976 in post-FOMC, the pair then erased its losses n tumbled to 0.9814 on broad-based usd's strength due to hawkish comments from Fed's Powell.



The British pound traded sideways in Asia before retreating to 1.1450 in New York morning. Despite jumping to session highs of 1.1565, cable then fell in tandem with euro to an intra-day low of 1.1388 near the close on rally in usd.



