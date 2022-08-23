The greenback gained against majority of its peers on Monday on speculation that the fast-paced interest rate hike in the U.S. and Europe will lead to further economic recession. (Dow closed at 33,063, down by 643 points or 1.91%)
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias and gained to 137.43 in Asian morning before dropping to session lows at 136.71 in tandem with U.S. yields in Europe. The pair then found renewed buying and rallied to a near 1-month peak of 137.64 in Ne York morning on broad-based usd's gain before stabilising.
The single currency rebounded from 1.0024 in Asian morning to 1.0046 before falling to 0.9990 in European morning on usd's strength. The pair then ratcheted lower to a fresh 20-year low at 0.9927 in New York on usd's broad-based strength together with cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling.
The British pound traded sideways in Asia before edging down to 1.1783 in European morning. Cable met renewed selling at 1.1830 (Reuters) in New York morning and fell to a fresh 2-year trough at 1.1743 on broad-based usd's rally before stabilising.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Australia manufacturing PMI, services PMI, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, Jibun bank services PMI, France S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI, Germany S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI, EU S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI, consumer confidence, U.K. S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI, U.S. building permits, redbook, S n P manufacturing PMI, S n P global services PMI, new home sales, and Richmond Fed manufacturing.
