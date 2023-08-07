Dale covers USDJPY and GBPUSD. He talks Yields and Risk as well.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.1000 as risk mood improves
EUR/USD extended its daily recovery toward 1.1000 in the second half of the day on Monday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the bullish opening in Wall Street caused the US Dollar to lose its strength, allowing the pair to stretch higher.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2750 in choppy session
After dropping toward 1.2700 in the early European session, GBP/USD gained traction and turned positive on the day above 1.2750. Ahead of this week's key data releases from the US and the UK, market participants will keep a close eye on comments from central bankers.
Gold stays in red below $1,940 as US yields edge higher
Gold price trades in negative territory below $1,940 on Monday. Following Friday's decline on mixed labor market data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 1% on the day at around 4.1%, causing XAU/USD to stay under pressure.
TRON’s Justin Sun battles negativity surrounding Huobi insolvency after 12% weekly decline
Adam Cochran, a crypto analyst and investor has raised concerns about Huobi’s solvency in a series of tweets. Cochran’s report comes at a time when there is speculation of executives of the Huobi exchange and TRON being taken into custody by Chinese authorities.
S&P 500 News: Inflation readings lead week after worst performance in five months
The S&P 500 experienced its worst performance in about five months last week. The index lost 2.27% – the largest pullback since the week of March 6.