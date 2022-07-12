The euro is one hair from parity with the dollar, a psychologically important line above which the single currency has been trading for the last generation.
After losing more than 4% over the week, the EURUSD looks excessively and emotionally oversold, and the oversold conditions of RSI confirm this on all time frames above H4. However, the single currency should not hope for support at these levels.
History suggests that neither the fall below parity in 1999, nor the rebound above it in 2002, were turning points, only temporarily attracting the attention of the media and market participants. At the dawn of the single currency, the European Central Bank began to intervene in forex on the approach of 0.8500 after a 30% fall for almost two years.
The situation is now very similar to the early 2000s, as the sell-off started from the same starting point. An analogy with the economic crisis can also be found. Both then and now, Germany was temporarily losing its status as the locomotive of the region, lacking the capacity and political will to consolidate the entire Euro-region around itself.
It is only logical to expect that central bank and government politicians would be forced to respond to questions about exchange rate depreciation. They may harbour hopes of an accelerated normalisation of the region’s monetary policy.
But the euro is a heavy machine whose movement is not easily stopped. It is worth expecting that Europe will no longer get away with soft market reassurances and modest actions, so the pressure on the single currency may persist for the foreseeable future.
Moreover, it is quite possible that near the 0.9800 level in EURUSD, there is a “pain point”, a quick fall under which will cause a market capitulation with an acceleration of the single currency’s decline. Investors should also be prepared for a new round of discussions on the viability of the Euro-region, which means that the coming days and weeks promise to be very nervous for the single currency.
The dollar index, where the euro holds the most weight, is also renewing its highs in 20 years. This dynamic has smoothly removed the issue of dollar sustainability that dominated the media at the end of 2020. We saw two other attempts to bury the dollar in early 2008 during the mortgage crisis and in 2011 at the start of QE. However, things quickly went wild, proving that the dollar, at least for now, is like Churchill’s definition of democracy: ‘the worst… except for all others that have been tried from time to time…’.
Right now, we see the exchange rate strength of the dollar. Still, we should be prepared that its economical and geopolitical power will manifest itself very soon if (or rather when) investors will come to grips with the sustainability of the debt burden of Japan and some eurozone countries, which could happen in the coming weeks.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0050, erases daily losses
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum ahead of the American session and turned positive on the day above 1.0050. The sharp decline witnessed in US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on the greenback despite the risk-averse market environment.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-year lows, trades above 1.1850
GBP/USD has edged higher and reclaimed 1.1850 during the European trading hours following a dip to a fresh multi-year low of 1.1807. The dollar is struggling to preserve its strength ahead of Wall Street's opening bell with the US Dollar Index retreating to 108.00.
Gold struggles to register any recovery, hangs near YTD low
Gold Price struggled to capitalize on the modest intraday bounce from a fresh YTD low. An extension of the recent strong USD bullish run acted as a headwind for the XAUUSD.
XRP price could visit December 2020 lows if this happens next
XRP price is at an inflection point that could trigger a further sell-off after the recent breakdown of a stable and significant support floor. Therefore, investors need to be cautious about their takes on the market.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!