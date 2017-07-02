Dollar prospers on heightened political uncertainty

AUD / USD

Expected Range: 0.7600 - 0.7690

The Australian Dollar opened this morning little changed when valued against its US Counterpart. During yesterday’s trade the AUD/USD pair moved higher following the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s February monetary policy statement, the decision to leave rates unchanged, saw the Aussie dollar reach an intraday high of 0.7680. The accompanying RBA statement outlined reason for optimism in their decision to leave rates on hold in anticipation of a gradual lift in growth and inflation. A quiet session expected ahead today locally with no economic data due. The AUD/USD pair is currently trading at 0.7625. We now expect support to hold on moves approaching 0.7590 while any upward push will likely meet resistance around 0.7700.

NZD / USD

Expected Range: 0.7210 - 0.7370

The New Zealand Dollar rallied more than half-a-cent intraday from 0.7315 to 0.7368 as long-term inflation expectations for local businesses rose in the final quarter of 2016. In a report released which is closely tracked by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand the anticipated inflation rate came in at 1.9% over the next 2-years and sits close to the RBNZ’s target of 2%. The survey does fuel expectations of a rate rise by the Central Bank this year but is largely expected to hold this Thursday at 1.75%. Despite a 1.3% advance in the Global Dairy Trade Price Index offshore comments regarding interest rate hikes made by the U.S Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker saw the Kiwi reverse gains falling to a low of 0.7276, he told reporters that he backed three rate hikes this year. The NZD/USD pair currently changing hands at 0.7310 at the time of writing.

GBP / AUD

Expected Range: 1.6220 - 1.6420

The Great British Pound recovered some of its earlier lost ground against the US Dollar posting a high of 1.2546 up 1.5% on the day as Kirsten Forbes an external member of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said that that an interest rate rise could be warranted. She believes that there is some evidence that inflation was starting to pick up faster than expected and there was little sign that the economy was about to worsen. Another MPC member is due to speak later today along with the Bank of England Governor on Thursday, further hawkish comments could provide near-term support for the cable around levels of 1.2260.



USD, EUR, JPY

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has regained some of this week’s losses climbing 0.45% and strengthening against the majority of major currencies in overnight trading. No news out of the White House regarding expected pro-growth policies caused the Dow Jones to drift lower after continuing its run to all-time highs with 10-year yields below 2.40%. Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker believes the March Central Bank meeting is still live and an interest rate hike is possible. He advised he is currently supportive of three hikes this year. USD/JPY managed to find support at 111.90 with movements back into the US Dollar, we find the cross regain its momentum and opens at 112.30. Turning our attentions across to the Eurozone, German industrial production put out a disappointing reading turning sharply by 3% for the month of December triggering a EUR sell off below 1.07 against the US Dollar.