Market Review - 10/07/2022 05:15GMT

Dollar pares recent gain despite robust U.S. jobs report on profit taking



The greenback retreated in New York trading and ended the day little changed on Friday after a brief rebound as the release of upbeat U.S. non-farm payrolls data triggered the return of risk appetite and led to broad-based profit taking on recent long usd positions.



Reuters reported U.S. job growth increased more than expected in June and the unemployment rate remained near pre-pandemic lows, signs of persistent labor market strength that give the Federal Reserve ammunition to deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate increase later this month.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 372,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed on Friday. Data for May was revised slightly down to show payrolls rising by 384,000 jobs instead of the previously reported 390,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 268,000 jobs added last month. Estimates ranged from as low as 90,000 to as high 400,000.

June's larger-than-expected employment gains pushed the economy closer to recouping all the jobs lost during the pandemic. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6% for a fourth straight month. This is inconsistent with an economy that is on the verge of a recession.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar fell from 136.14 to session lows at 135.34 in Asian morning on broad-based buying in jpy on news of Abe's shooting. The pair then gained to 135.97 in European morning before jumping to an intra-day high at 136.56 at New York open in tandem with U.S. yields after release of upbeat U.S. NFP data. However, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and price retreated to 135.88 before stabilising.



Earlier in Asia, media reported former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at about 11:30 a.m. in the prefecture of Nara, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Friday. "Former prime minister Abe's condition is not currently known, and we are checking the situation," Matsuno told reporters at an emergency news briefing at the prime minister's office.



The single currency met renewed selling at 1.0191 in Asian morning and dropped to a fresh 20-year bottom at 1.0073 in early European morning. However, the pair then erased its losses and rebounded strongly to 1.0190 in New York morning and later moved sideways



The British pound edged up to 1.2056 in Asian morning before tumbling in tandem with euro to intra-day low at 1.1920 in European morning. Cable then rebounded strongly to 1.2029 at New York open, then to 1.2048 in post-NFP New York morning before moving narrowly.



Data to be released this week:



New Zealand retail sales, Japan Machinery orders, machine tool orders, Italy retail sales and Canada leading index on Monday.



U.K. BRC retail sales, Japan producer prices, New Zealand NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, Germany ZEW economic confidence, ZEW current conditions, EU ZEW survey expectation and US redbook on Tuesday.



New Zealand food price, RBNZ interest rate decision, Australia consumer sentiment, China exports, imports, trade balance, U.K. GDP, trade balance, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, Germany CPI, HICP, France CPI, EU industrial production, U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI, Federal budget and Canada BOC interest rate decision on Wednesday.



U.K. RICS housing price balance, Australia employment change, unemployment rate, Japan industrial output, capacity utilization, Swiss producer/import prices, France Market Holiday, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, PPI and Canada manufacturing sales on Thursday.



New Zealand business NZ PSI, China house prices, industrial output, retail sales, GDP, Japan tertiary industrial activities, Germany wholesale price index, Italy CPI, EI trade balance, US NY Fed manufacturing, import prices, export prices, retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, business inventories, University of Michigan sentiment and Canada wholesale sales on Friday.