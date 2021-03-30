The greenback pared intra-day losses made in Asia and European morning and ended Monday higher against majority of its peers due to safe-haven usd buying on weakness in U.S. equities as well as rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar fell from 109.80 in New Zealand to session lows of 109.38 in Asia. However, renewed buying interest emerged and the pair later rose to 109.84 in New York on rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
The single currency continued its recent losing streak and fell from 1.1795 in New Zealand to 1.1764 in European morning before staging a rebound to 1.1792 in New York morning but only to drop again to session lows of 1.1761 due to usd's broad-based rebound and then traded sideways.
The British pound went through a volatile session. Cable initially fell from 1.3801 (Reuters) in New Zealand to 1.3757 at European open. The pair then erased intra-day losses and rallied to session highs of 1.3847 at New York open on cross-buying in sterling. However, renewed selling interest emerged there and knocked price down to 1.3755 (Reuters) on renewed usd's strength.
Data to be released on Tuesday :
New Zealand building permit, Japan unemployment, retail sales, Italy consumer confidence, Swiss KOF indicator, France producer prices, EU economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, business climate, Germany CPI, HCIP, Canada average weekly earnings, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, CS home price, consumer confidence.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
EUR/USD: Bears catch a breather below 1.1800 ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD fades recovery moves from multi-day low while easing to 1.1768 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The currency major refreshed the yearly low the previous day as the US dollar benefited from the bond rout.
GBP/USD: Looks to regain 1.3800, bumpy road ahead
GBP/USD picks up bids following multiple bounces off mid-1.3700s. The cable repeats bounce off 1.3750-55 horizontal support. Receding bullish MACD, bearish chart pattern on one-hour formation keep sellers hopeful.
Dogecoin price fading without the celebrity hype
DOGE price is frustrating the bullish narrative and making the grand forecast of $1 by the end of 2021 look impossible. Ascending triangle has finally resolved to the downside. DOGE RSI still not at an oversold reading on the daily chart.
Biden's divide and conquer tax plan strategy is likely to succeed
Biden's infrastructure programs will roll out this week. A second proposal focusing on child care and healthcare programs is expected in April, then massive tax hikes. The Wall Street Journal reports Biden Plans to Split Spending Plan in Two.