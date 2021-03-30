The greenback pared intra-day losses made in Asia and European morning and ended Monday higher against majority of its peers due to safe-haven usd buying on weakness in U.S. equities as well as rise in U.S. Treasury yields.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar fell from 109.80 in New Zealand to session lows of 109.38 in Asia. However, renewed buying interest emerged and the pair later rose to 109.84 in New York on rise in U.S. Treasury yields.



The single currency continued its recent losing streak and fell from 1.1795 in New Zealand to 1.1764 in European morning before staging a rebound to 1.1792 in New York morning but only to drop again to session lows of 1.1761 due to usd's broad-based rebound and then traded sideways.



The British pound went through a volatile session. Cable initially fell from 1.3801 (Reuters) in New Zealand to 1.3757 at European open. The pair then erased intra-day losses and rallied to session highs of 1.3847 at New York open on cross-buying in sterling. However, renewed selling interest emerged there and knocked price down to 1.3755 (Reuters) on renewed usd's strength.



Data to be released on Tuesday :



New Zealand building permit, Japan unemployment, retail sales, Italy consumer confidence, Swiss KOF indicator, France producer prices, EU economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, business climate, Germany CPI, HCIP, Canada average weekly earnings, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, CS home price, consumer confidence.