Although the greenback initially extended its recent losing streak and fell to a multi-week lows versus Swiss franc and euro, dollar later recovered as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

The greenback ended the day higher against majority of its peers after initially falling to a multi-week lows vs swiss franc and euro as investors remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 107.97 in New Zealand and fell to 107.66 in Asia. Although price then ratcheted lower to session lows of 107.65 in European morning, the pair erased intra-day losses and rallied to 108.19 in New York due to rise in U.S. Treasury yields as well as cross-selling in jpy before moving sideways.



Although the single currency initially rose from 1.2089 in New Zealand to an 8-week high of 1.2116 in Asia, price met renewed selling and intra-day decline accelerated ahead of European open. The pair later tumbled to session lows of 1.2061 in New York morning on renewed usd's strength before rebounding to 1.2094 on short-covering as well as buying in eur/jpy cross.



Reuters reported the European Central Bank should not dial back its aggressive stimulus measures until the euro zone economy achieves its growth potential and inflation is back at 2%, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Monday. "This evidence suggests that we should avoid withdrawing policy support-either deliberately or by tolerating adverse spillovers-until the output gap is closed and we see inflation sustainably back at 2%," Panetta said in a speech. "For the ECB, this implies that we will have to maintain very favourable financing conditions well beyond the end of the pandemic period," he added.



The British pound initially rose from 1.3865 in New Zealand to 1.3907 in Asia and then gained to session highs of 1.3929 in European morning on cross-buying in sterling. However, cable then retreated to 1.3867 shortly after New York open on renewed usd's strength before rebounding to 1.3908.



On the data front, Reuters reported new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods rebounded less than expected in March, but that is unlikely to change expectations that economic growth accelerated in the first quarter as massive government aid and an improving public health environment boosted demand. Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased 0.9% last month, the Commerce Department said on Monday. These so-called core capital goods orders fell 0.8% in February after bitterly cold temperatures gripped large parts of the country.



Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders increasing 1.5% in March.



Data to be released on Tuesday :

Japan Interest rate decision, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, trade balance, U.K. CBI distributive trades, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence, Richmond Fed manufacturing.