Although the greenback climbed against majority of its peers except the safe-haven yen initially in Asia and European morning as a fall in U.S. yields and global stock weakness triggered broad-based risk aversion, dollar pared intra-day gains on market optimism on easing of current standoff in U.S. debt ceiling. (The Dow ended the day at 34,416 , up by 102 points or 0.30%).



Reuters reported the U.S. Senate appeared near to a temporary deal to avert a federal debt default in the next two weeks, after Democrats said on Wednesday they might accept a Republican proposal to defuse the partisan standoff that threatens the broader economy. Democrats called off an early afternoon vote after the Senate's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, floated a plan that would buy more time to resolve the issue. McConnell proposed that his party would allow an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December. Without congressional action to raise the $28.4 trillion debt limit, the Treasury Department has forecast that it will run out of ways to meet all its obligations by Oct. 18.



On the data front, detailed from Reuters on U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in September as COVID-19 infections started subsiding, allowing Americans to travel, frequent restaurants and reengage in other high-contact activities. Private payrolls increased by 568,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Data for August was revised lower to show 340,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 374,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 428,000 jobs.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar rose to session highs at 111.78 at European open, price erased its gains and tumbled in tandem with U.S. yields together with safe-haven jpy buying to intra-day low at 111.21 in New York morning. The pair later staged a short-covering rebound to 111.19 in tandem with rebound in U.S. equities.



The single currency met renewed selling at 1.1603 in Australia and tumbled to a fresh 14-month trough at 1.1530 in European morning on safe-haven buying in usd. Price later recovered to 1.1559 in New York on short-covering as U.S. stocks staged a strong rebound.



The British pound also met renewed selling at 1.3635 in Australia and fell in tandem with euro to session lows at 1.3545 in European morning before staging a rebound to 1.3590 at New York open due partly to cross-buying in sterling especially vs euro. Despite retreat to 1.3551 in New York morning, price later climbed back to 1.3592.



Data to be released on Thursday :



Australia AIG services index, China Market Holiday, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, Swiss unemployment rate, U.K. Halifax house prices, Germany industrial output, France current account, trade balance, imports, exports, Italy retail sales, U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims and Canada Ivey PMI.