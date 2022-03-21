The greenback pared intra-day gain in Europe and New York morning and later retreated in New York trading as optimism that progress was being made in the Ukraine and Russia talks together with hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials triggered the return of risk sentiment.



Reuters reported Moscow and Kyiv are "halfway there" in agreeing on the issue of Ukraine's demilitarisation, and their views are most aligned on Ukraine's neutrality and giving up on joining NATO, Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky was quoted as saying on Friday. Interfax news agency quoted Medinsky as saying negotiating teams trying to agree on ending hostilities in Ukraine were discussing nuances of security guarantees should Ukraine no longer attempt to join the Western military alliance.

Also they reported Federal Reserve Gov. Chris Waller said economic risks around the war in Ukraine led him to vote in favor of a quarter percentage point rate increase at the Fed meeting this week rather than dissent in favor of the larger half point increase he had been advocating. "The data is screaming at us to go 50 but the geopolitical events were telling you to go forward with caution," Waller said on CNBC. But in the months ahead Waller said he would favor a series of half percentage point increases to "frontload" tighter policy and have a quicker impact on inflation.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 118.48 at Asian open and gained to 119.00 in early European morning. The pair then ratcheted higher to a 6-year peak at 119.39+in New York morning, helped by hawkish comments from Fed's Waller before retreating on profit-taking.



The single currency met renewed selling at 1.1118 in Asia and intra-day decline accelerated in European morning due to cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling and fell to session lows of 1.1004 in New York morning before staging a short-covering bounce to 1.1071



The British pound rose briefly to 1.3183 at Asian open before falling in tandem with euro to an intra-day low at 1.3111 in New York morning due to usd's strength. Cable then pared its losses and rallied to session highs of 1.3197 due to cross-buying of sterling.



