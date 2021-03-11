Although the greenback gained in Asia due to rebound in U.S. Treasury yields, dollar pared its gains in New York after release of soft U.S. CPI data. Bond yields fell and prices rose after an tepid auction of 10-year Treasury notes. Dollar then ended Wednesday lower.



Reuters reported U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in February as the cost of gasoline rose further, leading to the biggest annual gain in a year, but underlying inflation remained tepid amid sluggish demand for services like airline travel. The Labor Department said on Wednesday its consumer price index increased 0.4% last month after rising 0.3% in January. In the 12 months through February, the CPI gained 1.7%, the largest rise since February 2020, after climbing 1.4% in the 12 months through January.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar regained traction and rose from 108.47 in Australia to 108.91 in Asia on strong rebound in U.S. Treasury yields, price met renewed selling n fell to 108.65 in Europe. The pair then ratcheted lower to session lows of 108.35 in New York on usd's weakness due to soft U.S. CPI data before recovering.



The single currency went through a roller-coaster ride. Although price retreated from 1.1903 in Australia to 1.1869 in Asia on usd's broad-based rebound, price then rose to 1.1904 in Europe, then 1.1924 in New York following release of soft U.S. CPI data and later hit sessions high of 1.1929 near New York close.



Although the British pound fell from 1.3900 in Australia to session lows of 1.3846 in Asia on usd's strength, the pair erased intra-day losses and rallied to 1.3915 (Reuters) in Europe on cross-buying in sterling before retreating to 1.3856. However, price then rose to 1.3934 in New York due to soft U.S. CPI data and then edged higher to 1.3938 near New York close.



Data to be released on Thursday :



New Zealand food price index, Japan corporate goods price index, Australia consumer inflation expectations, UK RICS housing price balance, EU ECB refinancing rate decision, ECB deposit rate decision, and U.S. initial jobless claims, continued jobless claims, JOLTS job openings.