Although the greenback gained in Asia and Europe on rise in U.S. Treasury yields, dollar pared intra-day gains and fell against majority of its peers, except versus sterling due to return on risk sentiment on rise in U.S. stocks. (Dow ended at 34,575, up 45.86 points, or 0.13%)



On the data front, Reuters reported the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday its index of national factory activity increased to a reading of 61.2 last month from 60.7 in April.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar retreated to 109.34 in Asian morning, price found renewed buying and rose to session highs of 109.70 at New York open due to rise in U.S. Treasury yields. However, the pair then weakened to 109.35 on cross-buying in jpy.



While the single currency extended its recent ascent and gained to 1.2236 in Asian morning, then to 1.2241 in European morning, price quickly fell in tandem with cable to 1.2214 on renewed usd's strength. However, the pair then rallied to session highs of 1.2254 in New York morning on cross-buying in euro, especially versus sterling. Euro then erased intra-day gains and tumbled to an intra-day low of 1.2212 near New York close on broad-based rebound in usd.



Reuters reported IHS Markit's final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the bloc rose to 63.1 in May from April's 62.9, above an initial 62.8 "flash" estimate and the highest reading since the survey began in June 1997.



The British pound went through a volatile session. Although cable rose to a fresh 3-year high at 1.4250 (Reuters) in Asian morning, renewed selling emerged and intra-day fall accelerated in European morning. The pair then tumbled to 1.4166 on usd's renewed strength as well as downbeat UK Markit manufacturing PMI, and then ratcheted lower to 1.4156 at New York open before recovering to 1.4191 but only to fell to an intra-day low of 1.4147.



Reuters disclosed the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 65.6 in May from 60.9 in April. While a little lower than the preliminary "flash" reading of 66.1, it still marked the highest since the survey started in 1992.



Data to be released on Wednesday :



New Zealand terms of trade, import prices, export prices, UK BRC shop price index, Australia GDP, Italy market holiday, Germany retail sales, France budget balance, EU producer prices, U.S. MBA mortgage applications, redbook, and Canada building permits.