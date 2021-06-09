Although the greenback gained in Asia and European morning due to short-covering from its recent decline, dollar pared intra-day gains in New York due to selloff in U.S. Treasury yields. Investors also remained cautious ahead of Thursday's U.S. inflation data.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar gained from 109.21 at Asian open to session highs of 109.55 in Europe, price later retreated to 109.28 in New York on fall in U.S. Treasury yields and then rebounded again to 109.51.



While the single currency retreated from 1.2194 in Australia to 1.2165 in European morning on rebound in usd, price then recovered to 1.2193 in New York due to cross-buying in euro.



The British pound met renewed selling at 1.4185 in Australia and fell to 1.4129 in European morning and then edged lower to session lows of 1.4122 in early New York morning on cross-selling in sterling, price then rebounded to 1.4164 on short-covering as well as weakness in U.S. Treasury yields.



In other news, Reuters reported Britain urged the European Union on Tuesday to help find an urgent solution to trade difficulties with Northern Ireland before the end of this month, saying there was no case for the bloc to prevent the sale of chilled meat in the province.



Data to be released on Wednesday :



New Zealand manufacturing sales, Australia consumer sentiment, China PPI, CPI, Japan machine tool orders, Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, Canada leading index, Bank of Canada interest rate decision, and U.S. MBA mortgage applications, wholesale inventories, wholesale sales.