The greenback ends higher initially against majority of its peers on Wednesday after the Fed's announcement of ending bond purchase in March and further rate hike in 2022. However, dollar then pared its gains and retreated due to profit-taking as well as return of risk sentiment.



Reuters reported Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said the U.S. economy is improving quickly and no longer needs the "increasing support" provided by its asset purchases, making it appropriate to conclude that program earlier than previously projected. "The economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support," he said. Powell's comments at a press conference came after the central bank doubled the pace of its bond purchase "taper" at its latest policy meeting that concluded on Wednesday.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded sideways in Asia before edging down to 113.64 ahead of European open. The pair then rose to 113.89 at New York open in tandem with U.S. yields. Later, the pair rallied to a 2-1/2 week high of 114.26 following Fed's hawkish tilt before retreating on broad-based usd's retreat.



The single currency traded with a firm bias and edged up to 1.1276 ahead of European open and then higher to 1.1279 in European morning. The pair then met renewed selling there and fell to a 2-1/2 week low at 1.1223 in New York on Fed's hawkish tilt. However, price then erased intra-day losses and rallied to 1.1299 on broad-based usd's weakness due to profit taking.



The British pound traded with a firm undertone in Asia and rose to an intra-day high at 1.3282 in European morning due to the release of UK data. The pair then erased its losses and tumbled to 1.3172 in New York morning on cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro, then to 1.3172 in post-FOMC trading on usd's strength. However, price then staged a rally to 1.3272 near the close on usd's weakness due to profit taking.



Reuters reported British consumer price inflation jumped to an annual rate of 5.1% in November, its highest since September 2011, up from 4.2% in October, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. And the Economists polled had on average forecast that inflation would rise to 4.7%.



Data to be released on Thursday:

New Zealand food price index, Australia manufacturing index, services PMI, employment change, unemployment change, Japan exports, imports, trade balance, Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, China retail sales, France business climate, Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Swiss SNB interest rate decision, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI,EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, trade balance, labour cost, ECB refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate, Italy trade balance, global trade balance, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, BOE interest rate decision, asset purchase programme, BOE QE total, BOE QE corporate bond purchase, BOE MOC vote hike, BOE MPC vote unchanged, BOE MPC vote cut, U.S. building permits, housing starts, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, KC Fed manufacturing, Canada wholesale trade and ADP employment change.