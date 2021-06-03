Although the greenback gained in Asia and European morning on Wednesday, dollar pared intra-day gains and ended flat on return of risk sentiment due to rise in U.S. stocks as well as fall in U.S. Treasury yields.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 109.42 and rose to 109.65 in Asian morning. The pair then rallied to session highs of 109.88 in European morning on usd's strength before retreating in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields to 109.53 in New York and then moved sideways.
Although the single currency rebounded to 1.2226 in Asian morning, renewed selling interest emerged and knocked price down to session lows of 1.2165 in Europe on usd's strength. However, the pair pared intra-day losses and staged a strong rebound to 1.2218 in New York on return of risk sentiment as well as weakness in U.S. yields.
The British pound went through a hectic session. Cable initially rebounded to 1.4164 in Asian morning but then fell to session lows of 1.4112 in Europe on usd's strength. However, the pair erased intra-day losses and rallied to 1.4183 in New York on cross-buying in sterling as well as renewed dollar's weakness before trading sideways.
Data to be released on Thursday :
Australia AIG construction index, services PMI, retail sales, trade balance, imports, exports, Japan services PMI, China Caixin services PMI, Germany market holiday, Markit services PMI, Swiss market holiday, Italy Markit services PMI, France Markit services PMI, EU Markit services PMI, UK Markit services PMI, and U.S. ADP employment change, initial jobless claims, continued jobless claims, labor costs, productivity, Markit services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI.
