Although the greenback rose in Asian and European morning, dollar pared intra-day gains in New York due to selloff in U.S. Treasury yields and ended Monday flat as investors remained cautious ahead of Friday's key U.S. jobs report.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar went through a hectic session. Although price retreated from 110.85 in New Zealand to 110.62 in Asia, the pair rose to session highs of 110.97 at New York open on renewed usd's strength. However, price erased intra-day gains and dropped to 110.51 due to selloff in U.S. Treasury yields.



Although the single currency retreated from 1.1941 in New Zealand to 1.1921 in Asian morning, price then gained to 1.1944 in European morning on cross-buying in euro. However, the pair then tumbled to session lows of 1.1903 at New York open due to renewed usd's strength but only to rebound again to 1.1939 on weakness in U.S. Treasury yields and then moved sideways.



Reuters reported the European Central Bank could end its emergency stimulus scheme next March and markets may be right in not pricing in an increase in more traditional bond purchases, Austrian central bank chief Robert Holzmann said on Monday. With the pandemic now receding, analysts, including the ECB's own Survey of Monetary Analysts, expect the 1.85 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Scheme to end next March and see no increase in volumes under the Asset Purchase Programme (APP) to compensate for the lost stimulus. The exceptional stimulus must end when the pandemic is over but ECB support via other schemes will continue, and Holzmann even mentioned the option of modifying the Asset Purchase Programme.



The British pound went through a roller-coaster session. Although cable rose from 1.3877 in Asian morning to session highs of 1.3939 in early European trading on media report that UK's new Health Minister Sajid Javid has plans to ease Covid restrictions, price later tumbled to an intra-day low of 1.3871 near New York close due to cross-selling in sterling.



Reuters said the new British health minister Sajid Javid confirmed on Monday that the government would lift most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 19, saying he would not "wait a moment longer" to hand freedom back to the public.



Data to be released on Tuesday:



Japan unemployment rate, retail sales, France ILO unemployment rate, consumer confidence, UK nationwide house price, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, Germany CPI, HICP, and U.S. redbook, monthly home price index, consumer confidence.