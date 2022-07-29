The greenback pared its initial gains and retreated in New York trading as the release of downbeat U.S. GDP triggered speculation that the Federal Reserve may tone down its aggressive monetary tightening.
Reuters reported the U.S. economy contracted again in the second quarter amid aggressive monetary policy tightening from the Federal Reserve to combat high inflation, which could fan financial market fears that the economy was already in recession.
Gross domestic product fell at a 0.9% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance estimate of GDP on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rebounding at a 0.5% rate.
Estimates ranged from as low as a 2.1% rate of contraction to as high as a 2.0% growth pace. The economy contracted at a 1.6% pace in the first quarter. The second straight quarterly decline in GDP meets the standard definition of a recession.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar resumed its overnight decline and fell to 135.11 in Asian morning following FOMC's rate decision on Wednesday. Despite staging a rebound to 135.79 in early European morning, price tumbled to an a 1-month trough at 134.21 in tandem with US yields, weighed down by release of poor U.S. growth data.
The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to session highs at 1.0234 at European open. The pair then erased its gains and fell to an intra-day low at 1.0115 ahead of New York open due partly to cross-selling in euro before staging a strong rebound to 1.0199 near the close after release of downbeat U.S. GDP.
The British pound also traded with a firm undertone in Asia and gained to 1.2191 in European morning before falling in tandem with euro to an intra-day low at 1.2104 at New York open before staging a strong recovery to 1.2184 near the close on the back of broad-based usd's weakness after release of negative U.S. GDP.
Data to be released on Friday:
Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment rate, industrial output, retail sales, consumer confidence, construction orders, housing starts, Australia PPI, France consumer spending, GDP, Germany GDP, import prices, unemployment change, unemployment rate, UK nationwide house price, Swiss retail sales, KOF indicator, France CPI, Italy GDP, CPI, EU HICP, U.S. personal income, personal spending, PCE price index, employment wages, employment costs, Chicago PMI, University of Michigan sentiment, Canada GDP and budget balance.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!