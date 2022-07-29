The greenback pared its initial gains and retreated in New York trading as the release of downbeat U.S. GDP triggered speculation that the Federal Reserve may tone down its aggressive monetary tightening.



Reuters reported the U.S. economy contracted again in the second quarter amid aggressive monetary policy tightening from the Federal Reserve to combat high inflation, which could fan financial market fears that the economy was already in recession.

Gross domestic product fell at a 0.9% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance estimate of GDP on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rebounding at a 0.5% rate.

Estimates ranged from as low as a 2.1% rate of contraction to as high as a 2.0% growth pace. The economy contracted at a 1.6% pace in the first quarter. The second straight quarterly decline in GDP meets the standard definition of a recession.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar resumed its overnight decline and fell to 135.11 in Asian morning following FOMC's rate decision on Wednesday. Despite staging a rebound to 135.79 in early European morning, price tumbled to an a 1-month trough at 134.21 in tandem with US yields, weighed down by release of poor U.S. growth data.



The single currency traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to session highs at 1.0234 at European open. The pair then erased its gains and fell to an intra-day low at 1.0115 ahead of New York open due partly to cross-selling in euro before staging a strong rebound to 1.0199 near the close after release of downbeat U.S. GDP.



The British pound also traded with a firm undertone in Asia and gained to 1.2191 in European morning before falling in tandem with euro to an intra-day low at 1.2104 at New York open before staging a strong recovery to 1.2184 near the close on the back of broad-based usd's weakness after release of negative U.S. GDP.



Data to be released on Friday:

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment rate, industrial output, retail sales, consumer confidence, construction orders, housing starts, Australia PPI, France consumer spending, GDP, Germany GDP, import prices, unemployment change, unemployment rate, UK nationwide house price, Swiss retail sales, KOF indicator, France CPI, Italy GDP, CPI, EU HICP, U.S. personal income, personal spending, PCE price index, employment wages, employment costs, Chicago PMI, University of Michigan sentiment, Canada GDP and budget balance.