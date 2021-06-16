Although the greenback initially retreated in Asian morning, dollar regained traction and rose in Europe due to rise in U.S. Treasury yields before retreating in New York due partly to weak U.S. retail sales data and investors booked in profits ahead of Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday.



On the data front, Reuters reported U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in May, with spending rotating back to services from goods as vaccinations allow Americans to travel and engage in other activities that had been restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Retail sales dropped 1.3% last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for April was revised higher to show sales increasing 0.9% instead of being unchanged as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales declining 0.8%.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar extended its recent winning streak and gained to 110.15 in Asian morning. Despite retreating to 109.99 in European morning, the pair then rose to a 10-day high of 110.16 due to rally in U.S. Treasury yields before moving sideways in subdued New York session.



While the single currency rose from 1.2115 at Asian open to session highs of 1.2148 in European morning, price erased intra-day gains and fell to 1.2102 at New York open on renewed usd's strength before rebounding to 1.2130.



The British pound went through a volatile session. Although cable rose from 1.4100 in Asian morning to session highs of 1.4128 at European open, price erased intra-day gains and tumbled to a 1-month low of 1.4035 on active cross-selling in sterling together with renewed usd's strength. However, the pair then staged a strong rebound to 1.4095 in New York and then moved sideways.



Reuters reported the number of employees on British company payrolls in May surged by 197,000 from April as COVID restrictions eased and pubs and restaurants resumed indoor service, tax data showed on Tuesday. The headline unemployment rate for the three months to April fell to 4.7%, the Office for National Statistics said, in line with economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll.



Data to be released on Wednesday :



New Zealand current account, Japan machinery orders, exports, imports, trade balance, Australia Westpac leading index, China industrial output, retail sales, UK core CPI, CPI, RPI, core RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, PPI core output prices, DCLG house price index, EU labour costs, U.S. MBA mortgage applications, building permits, housing starts, import prices, export prices, Fed interest rate decision, and Canada CPI, core CPI, wholesale trade.

