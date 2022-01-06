The greenback pared most of its intra-day losses and ended the day slightly lower against majority of its peers on Thursday. Dollar rebounded strongly in tandem with rising U.S. yields after release of hawkish FOMC minutes showing that the pace of the Federal Reserve to raise interest rate should be faster than expected in order to tackle inflation.



Reuters reported A "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings as a second brake on the economy, U.S. central bank policymakers said in their meeting last month. In a document released on Wednesday that markets took as decidedly hawkish, the minutes from the Dec. 14-15 policy meeting showed Fed officials uniformly concerned about the pace of price increases that promised to persist, alongside global supply bottlenecks "well into" 2022.

Those concerns, at least as of mid-December, even appeared to outweigh the risks potentially posed by the fast-surging Omicron variant of the coronavirus, seen by some Fed officials as likely adding further to inflation pressures but not "fundamentally altering the path of economic recovery in the United States."



Versus the Japanese yen, despite retreating from 116.24 at Tokyo open to 115.91, then to sessions low of 115.63 ahead of New York open, the dollar then staged a strong rebound to 116.18 on broad-based usd's strength due to rally in U.S. yields after hawkish FOMC minutes.



The single currency regained traction initially and rose from 1.1277 at Tokyo open to 1.1310 in early European morning and then edged higher to session highs of 1.1346 on retreat in usd. However, the pair then retreated sharply to 1.1303 near New York close on renewed broad-based usd's strength due to rise in U.S. yields.



The British pound found renewed buying at 1.3523 in Asia and rose to 1.3554 in early European morning and then ratcheted higher to a 7-week high of 1.3599 in New York. However, cable then retreated sharply on broad-based usd's buying after release of hawkish FOMC minutes.



Reuters on the data front, U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in December, pointing to underlying labor market strength at the end of 2021. Private payrolls surged by 807,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Data for November was revised lower to show 505,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 534,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 400,000 jobs.



Data to be released on Thursday :



Australia Services PMI, Japan Services PMI, China Caixin services PMI, Germany industrial orders CPI, U.K. Markit Services PMI, EU producer prices, Italy Market Holiday, U.S. international trade balance, goods trade balance, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, durables ex-defense, durable goods, factory orders, durables ex-transport, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, Canada trade balance, exports and imports.