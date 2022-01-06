The greenback pared most of its intra-day losses and ended the day slightly lower against majority of its peers on Thursday. Dollar rebounded strongly in tandem with rising U.S. yields after release of hawkish FOMC minutes showing that the pace of the Federal Reserve to raise interest rate should be faster than expected in order to tackle inflation.
Reuters reported A "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings as a second brake on the economy, U.S. central bank policymakers said in their meeting last month. In a document released on Wednesday that markets took as decidedly hawkish, the minutes from the Dec. 14-15 policy meeting showed Fed officials uniformly concerned about the pace of price increases that promised to persist, alongside global supply bottlenecks "well into" 2022.
Those concerns, at least as of mid-December, even appeared to outweigh the risks potentially posed by the fast-surging Omicron variant of the coronavirus, seen by some Fed officials as likely adding further to inflation pressures but not "fundamentally altering the path of economic recovery in the United States."
Versus the Japanese yen, despite retreating from 116.24 at Tokyo open to 115.91, then to sessions low of 115.63 ahead of New York open, the dollar then staged a strong rebound to 116.18 on broad-based usd's strength due to rally in U.S. yields after hawkish FOMC minutes.
The single currency regained traction initially and rose from 1.1277 at Tokyo open to 1.1310 in early European morning and then edged higher to session highs of 1.1346 on retreat in usd. However, the pair then retreated sharply to 1.1303 near New York close on renewed broad-based usd's strength due to rise in U.S. yields.
The British pound found renewed buying at 1.3523 in Asia and rose to 1.3554 in early European morning and then ratcheted higher to a 7-week high of 1.3599 in New York. However, cable then retreated sharply on broad-based usd's buying after release of hawkish FOMC minutes.
Reuters on the data front, U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in December, pointing to underlying labor market strength at the end of 2021. Private payrolls surged by 807,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Data for November was revised lower to show 505,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 534,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 400,000 jobs.
Data to be released on Thursday :
Australia Services PMI, Japan Services PMI, China Caixin services PMI, Germany industrial orders CPI, U.K. Markit Services PMI, EU producer prices, Italy Market Holiday, U.S. international trade balance, goods trade balance, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, durables ex-defense, durable goods, factory orders, durables ex-transport, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, Canada trade balance, exports and imports.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.1300 after dismal US PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight channel a little above 1.1300 during the American session on Thursday. The data from Germany showed that the annual HICP edged lower to 5.7% in December as expected. In the US, the ISM Services PMI dropped to 62 from 69.1 and missed the market forecast of 66.9.
GBP/USD pares early losses, stays below 1.3550
GBP/USD seems to have found interim support near 1.3500 following the selloff that started in the Asian session. The pair trades in a relatively tight range below 1.3550 as the dollar struggles to gather strength after the disappointing ISM Services PMI data.
Gold is gaining bearish traction after a hawkish Fed
Spot gold is sharply lower, trading around $1,790 a troy ounce, as the dollar got a boost from an ultra-hawkish Fed late on Wednesday. The greenback extended gains particularly against the bright metal but gave back some ground across the FX board.
Dogecoin price fractal suggests DOGE could be due for an explosive 20% advance
Dogecoin price has been under a lot of pressure as it hovers around a crucial demand barrier, a breakdown of which could see a massive crash. However, the January 5 drop seems to have given rise to a fractal that hints at a bullish outlook.
Omicron optimism (for now), Fed speculation continue rocking the dollar as 2022 kicks off Premium
The most important market-mover is Omicron – the highly contagious COVID-19 variant. After roughly six weeks, we know that it is extremely contagious but causes less severe disease than previous strains such as Delta. Markets currently see the glass half-full.