Despite retreating in early New York session, the greenback later pared its intra-day losses in New York afternoon whilst U.S. 10-year Treasury yields climbed to a fresh 14-years high as investors maintained expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its aggressive pace of rate hike on hawkish comments from Fed's Harker.



Reuters reported Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Thursday the central bank is not done with raising its short-term rate target amid very high levels of inflation, while adding it was likely the central bank will find space next year to pause the tightening process and take stock of how its rate increases are impacting the economy.

Given the current inflation situation, "the Fed is actively trying to slow the economy," and "we are going to keep raising rates for a while," Harker said in a speech text. Against the current federal funds rate target of between 3% and 3.25%, "given our frankly disappointing lack of progress on curtailing inflation, I expect we will be well above 4% by the end of the year," Harker said.

Fed officials have penciled in around a 4.6% stopping point for rate rises by next year, but some policy makers and outside forecasters believe a higher rate will be needed given the persistence of inflation. He warned in his speech that while inflation surged very quickly, lowering it will take time, which creates uncertainty for monetary policy.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asia and briefly rose to 150.07 in early European morning before spiking down to 149.65. The pair then recovered to 149.96 and despite tumbling to session lows of 149.55 in early New York morning, price found buying and rallied in tandem with U.S. yields to a fresh 32-year peak at 150.28 near the close.



Sources from Reuters, China's yuan bounced to trim intraday losses against the dollar after a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources said officials were debating a reduction in COVID quarantine time for visitors. Earlier in the session, the yuan was approaching troughs hit during the global financial crisis of 2008 amid broad greenback strength in global markets.



The single currency edged down to session lows at 0.9755 in Asian morning before bouncing on China news to 0.9794 in early European morning. The pair then rose to 0.9837 before edging higher to session highs of 0.9845 in early New York morning on retreat in usd. However, euro then pared its intra-day gains and retreated to 0.9774 on renewed usd's strength due to rally in U.S. Treasury yields.



The British pound met renewed selling at 1.1240 in Asia and fell to session lows at 1.1172 in European morning. The pair then erased its losses and rallied to 1.1306 at New York open on news of PM Truss's resignation, then higher to an intra-day high at 1.1338 in New York before retreating sharply in tandem with euro to 1.1172 near the close.



More from Reuters, Liz Truss said on Thursday she was resigning as prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed.



Data to be released on Friday:



New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, Japan nationwide CPI, U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, retail sales, Canada new housing price index, retail sales and EU consumer confidence.