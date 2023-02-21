Since the start of February, the USD has enjoyed a resurgence on a string of data points showing that the US may still need more rate hikes to contain a strong US jobs market in particular. The strong January jobs report released on February 3 gave the USD a strong boost. The US Services PMIs released on the same day gave it extra legs as investors considered that the strong US economic outlook may need the Fed needs to do more to hike to contain inflationary pressure. Recent data has also supported this initial response.
Key technicals to note
The recent strong data from the US has resulted in STIR markets re-pricing a more aggressive Federal Reserve. Markets at the start of this week now expect a terminal rate of 5.29% and then one rate cut into the end of this year. (At the start of the year it was a terminal rate of around 4.89% and two rate cuts at the end of this year). See the STIR market implied base rate for the US from the Financial Source Interest Rate Tracker below:
Technically, the USD is heading into some very stiff resistance around the 105 index level. This is a large supply level from the start of the year and an area where the 100 and 200 EMA converge. It will be difficult for the USD to push above this level with so much extra hawkishness being priced in for the Fed since early Feb. Not impossible, but it is a natural roadblock now for recent USD bulls.
The takeaway
Watch the USD around this level closely and watch the narratives. If the narrative changes and the Fed start to signal a pivot then that should act as a natural stop placement level with stops placed above 106 on an index reference point. If the Fed turns more hawkish and if US inflation continues to get worse then watch for tripping stops above the supply level marked around 105.75. The simplest way to trade the dollar is usually through the EURUSD pair due to the very close inverted relationship between the two. So, a DXY long would be a EURUSD short and vice versa. We are now at a key technical inflection point, so the risk can be simply managed here.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes Premium
EUR/USD extends its decline following the release of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting Minutes. The document shows a few participants favored a 50 bps rate hike, while some believed there was an elevated risk of a recession in 2023.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2070 as concerns lift the USD
GBP/USD trades sub-1.2100 with attempts to regain the figure being quickly reverted. The sour tone of equities and hawkish lines within the FOMC Minutes maintain financial markets in risk-off mode.
Gold: XAU/USD stable above $1,830 Premium
Financial markets struggled for a clear direction early Wednesday as investors await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. XAU/USD peaked at $1,845.99 a troy ounce mid-European session but quickly retreated amid prevalent US Dollar demand. The bright metal currently trades around $1,835, unchanged on the day.
Crypto markets in limbo without BTC’s discernible clues
Bitcoin price shows a lack of bullish momentum as it approaches a key confluence that is prominent on multiple timeframes. The influence of BTC can clearly be seen on Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins, which are in limbo.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Did policymakers discuss returning to bigger rate hikes? Premium
The first FOMC Minutes of 2023 will be published today. US Dollar Index looks to post monthly gains, supported by hawkish Fed bets. Investors will look for comments regarding the possibility of Fed going back to 50 bps hikes.