Despite dollar's recent winning streak at European open on Monday following Friday's gain in post-NFP New York to a fresh 20-year high on the usd index, the greenback retreated broadly due to broad-based profit taking and price move narrowly in quiet North American session as financial markets in U.S. and Canada were closed for holiday.
Versus the Japanese yen, the pair caught a bid in New Zealand and rebounded to 140.55 at Tokyo open. Despite intra-day retreat to 140.13, price then ratcheted higher on cross-selling in yen to 140.66 in early North American trading before moving narrowly.
Reuters reported the recent weakness of the Japanese yen is mainly driven by speculative moves, the head of the country's biggest business lobby Masakazu Tokura said on Monday, adding that debating monetary policy based on such moves was inappropriate. "Discussing the direction of monetary policy based on speculative yen moves isn't appropriate," said Tokura, who heads the powerful Keidanren business lobby.
The single currency remained on the back foot, price met renewed selling at 0.9948 in New Zealand and fell steadily in reaction to weekend's news of Nord Stream shutdown. Price penetrated August's 0.9901 low ahead of European open and weakened to a fresh 20-year bottom of 0.9877 in European open. However, broad-based short covering in euro quickly lifted price and the pair rallied back to 0.9943. Euro later retreated to 0.9913 before moving sideways in holiday-thinned North American session.
Although cable also fell in tandem with euro due to market woes on bearish U.K.'s economic outlook and announcement of next U.K. PM where Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is widely expected to win. Cable fell to a near 2-1/2 year trough of 1.1444, not far from its 2022 near 35-year bottom at 1.1412. However, cable rallied in Europe on short covering to 1.1517 and later edged higher to session highs of 1.1523 in holiday-thinned North American.
More from Reuters, Liz Truss will become Britain's next prime minister after winning a leadership race for the governing Conservative Party on Monday, vowing to press ahead with promised tax cuts and action to tackle a deepening energy and cost of living crisis.
After weeks of an often bad-tempered and divisive leadership contest, Truss, currently the foreign minister and the favourite to win, beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members, winning by 81,326 votes to 60,399.
"I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy," Truss said after the result was announced. "I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply."
Data to be released on Tuesday :
U.K. retail sales, Japan all household spending, Australia current account, net exports contribution, RBA interest rate decision, Germany industrial orders, U.K. S n P construction PMI, U.S. S n P global services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI and New Zealand GDT price index.
