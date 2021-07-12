Bond Yields Climb; Worries Grow on Covid-19 Delta Variant Spread

Summary: The Dollar eased against its major rivals but rose versus the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. As the week ended, risk appetite returned despite ongoing concerns on the spreading Delta variant and its effects on the strength of the global economic recovery. After dropping to its lowest level since February, the benchmark US 10-Year Treasury bond yield rebounded 7 basis points to settle at 1.36%(1.29% Friday). Last week,the global spread of the corona virus Delta variant outweighed Fed taper concerns and pushed treasury bond rates to 2021 lows. Friday’s technical rebound in US and global bond yields enabled equities to rally while the Greenback was mostly lower.A favoured gauge of the US Dollar’svalue against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) eased 0.34% to 92.10 from 92.37. The Euro settled with modest gain, closing at 1.1877 from 1.1845 Friday. Against the traditional haven currency, the SwissFranc, the Greenback eased 0.3% to 0.9139 (0.9150). The USD/CAD slumped 0.75% to 1.2445 (1.2535 Friday) enabling the Canadian Loonie to finish as best performing major currency. The Canadian economy added a total of 230,700 Jobs in June, beating expectations of +195,000. Elsewhere, Sydney extended its lockdown for a third week as Australia’s largest city struggles to contain arising spread of the delta variant amidst a slow vaccine take-up. After a battering early Friday which saw the Aussie slump to 0.7410, overnight and December 2020 lows,the Battler rallied 0.43% to 0.7491 in late New York. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) rallied to close at 0.7002 from 0.6945. Sterling bounced to finish at 1.3902 after initially falling to 1.3756 overnight. The British currency opened at 1.3883 on Friday. The Dollar ended mixed against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. Against the Thai Baht, the Greenback rose to 32.55 from 32.42 as Thailand faced rising cases of Covid-19 infections. USD/CNH edged lower to finish at 6.4785 from 6.4930.

Wall Street stocks rebounded at the close. The DOW added 1.4% to 34,897 (34,397) while the S&P 500 was up 1.14% to4,370 from 4,320. Other global bond yields settled higher on Friday. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was up 2 basis points to -0.29%. UK 10-year Gilt yields climbed 4 basis points to 0.65%. Japanese 10-year JGB rates rose 1 basis point to 0.02%.

Data released Friday saw China’s June CPI y/y ease to1.1% from 1.3%, lower than estimates of1.3%. China’s June PPI y/y matched forecasts at8.8%. TheUK’s May Trade Deficit improved to -GBP 8.5 billion, beating forecasts of -GBP 11.1 billion. UK May GDP missed expectations at 0.8% against 1.5%. Italy’s Industrial Production in May slipped to -1.5%, underwhelming expectations of 0.3%. Canada’s June Unemployment rate eased to 7.8% from 8.2% in May but missed forecasts at 7.7%. US May Final Wholesale Inventories in June were up at 1.3% from 1.1% in May. Chinese June Vehicle Sales fell to -12.4% from -3.1%. Chinese New Yuan Loans rose to CNY 2.12 billion from CNY 1.50 billion, beating forecasts at 1.80 billion.

On the Lookout: Today sees a modest economic data calendar ahead. Which kick off today with New Zealand’s June Retail Card Spending (m/m last at 1.7%, y/y last at 18.1%). Japan releases its June Core Machinery Orders (y/y previous was 140.7%), Japanese June PPI follows (m/m last was 0.7%, y/y last was 6.5%). Australia follows with its May Final Building Permits (f/c -7.1% from -5.7%). US TIPS Long Term Treasury Purchases and June Consumer Expectations (previous was 4%) round up the day’s reports. Watch the US treasury bond yields. They may be the key in the days ahead. If we see further weakness in the benchmark US 10-year bond rate, the Greenback will lose ground.

Trading Perspective: The see-saw between the Fed taper concerns and the global spread of the Covid-19 delta variant will continue to dominate trade. Rising global Covid-19 infections are causing concerns on the effects of economic recovery. Sydney’s extended lockdown will cost the Australian economy and weigh on risk and the Australian Dollar as well as Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The US Dollar should gain back some of its strength as traders look to its haven status.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler bounced back to 0.7492 at the close in New York. This morning the Aussie has drifted a touch lower to 0.7478. Immediate resistance lies at 0.7500 followed by 0.7530. Immediate support can be found at 0.7450 followed by 0.7410. Look for the Aussie to drift lower in a likely range today between 0.7435 and 0.7495. Prefer to sell rallies.

Have a top Monday start and a good week ahead all.