The dollar index slipped on Wednesday, reversing bounce of past two days, after it repeatedly failed to clear strong resistance, provided by 200DMA (105.57).
Overall bearish daily studies maintain downside pressure, with stall of short recovery, pointing to likely scenario of limited correction before larger bears resume.
Although fundamentals are getting mixed for the dollar, deflated since October by speculations that the Fed would slow pace of its aggressive policy tightening, as the latest economic data signal that the US economy remains quite robust and less harmed from strong rise in interest rates, than initially anticipated.
On the other hand, investors remain cautious about weakening global economic outlook and signs that the most of Western economies are heading into recession, which would boost dollar’s safe-haven appeal.
Near-term action is expected to remain biased lower while capped by 200DMA, with firm break of cracked previous low at 104.49 (Aug 10) to signal continuation of the downtrend from 114.72 (Sep 28 peak) and expose targets at 102.11 (50% retracement of 89.50/114.72) and 100.00 (psychological) in extension.
Only sustained break of 200DMA would put bears on hold for stronger correction.
Res: 105.57; 106.16; 106.57; 107.13
Sup: 104.80; 104.05; 103.18; 102.11
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6730 reverting its negative trend
The AUD/USD pair bounced from a weekly low of 0.6668 and trades comfortably above the 0.6700 mark. Risk aversion did little to help the greenback as the focus remains on global economic growth and the looming Fed’s decision.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500, lacks follow-through
A risk-averse environment limited EUR/USD gains, but demand for the USD remains scarce. Buyers defending the 1.0500 area, hinting at potential higher highs in the near term.
Gold carves out a bullish scenario into key resistance
Gold price is higher on the day having climbed from a low of $1,768.82 and reaching a high of $1,789.05 so far as the US Dollar tails off in the mid-afternoon session in the US.
Ethereum price subject to volatility as Chainlink enables staking on the ETH network
Ethereum price has investors dialing in as Network advancements are arousing speculation. Still, the technicals will need to show forth stronger signals to justify opening a long position.
What happens after the Fed reaches the terminal rate
The discrepancy starts to show. What will the Fed do? For now, the Fed is raising rates to stave off inflation, and are expected to level out at around 5.0%.