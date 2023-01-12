The dollar index accelerated lower on Thursday after holding in a sideways mode in past two days, hitting new lowest in seven months.
The greenback was deflated by US CPI data which indicate that price pressures are easing and inflation is establishing in downwards trajectory, adding to expectations that the US central bank would further slow the pace of rate hikes.
The data also pointed to lower impact of high interest rates to economic growth that would lead to the US economy’s soft landing, against earlier expectations for deeper recession.
Fresh weakness also signals a continuation of larger downtrend, which paused in past four weeks, as bears broke into ascending weekly cloud and pressure pivotal Fibo support at 101.94 (50% retracement of larger 89.15/114.72 uptrend, reinforced by monthly Kijun-sen), break of which would expose targets at 100.44/00 (weekly cloud base / psychological).
Daily studies are in full bearish setup, with additional pressure seen from 55/200 DMA death-cross, though oversold conditions warn that bears may lose pace.
The action should be ideally capped by solid barriers at 103.52 (10DMA) and 103.67/74 (weekly cloud top / 20DMA) to keep bears intact.
Res: 103.07; 103.52; 103.74; 104.14
Sup: 101.94; 101.29; 100.44; 100.00
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh highs in the 1.0840 area
EUR/USD resumed its advance and reached fresh multi-month highs, as market players made up their minds and increased bet for high-yielding assets. US Dollar under strong selling pressure as investors price in two Fed 25 bps hikes before pausing.
GBP/USD regains traction, rises above 1.2150
GBP/USD declined toward 1.2100 after US stocks opened deep in the red but managed to rebound above 1.2150. As investors assess how December inflation figures could influence the Fed's rate outlook, the US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 103.00.
Gold bulls retain control in a volatile session
Gold jumped to $1,901.70 following the release of the US CPI and comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker, pulling back from the level later but holding on to intraday gains.
US Consumer Price Index in line with estimates offers good longer-term outlook for crypto
US Consumer Price Index numbers were the talk of the town throughout the week as it was the first big number after the US jobs report from last week.
German GDP, Spanish CPI and can Europe avoid a recession?
Goldman Sachs has been one of the recent major banks to upgrade its expectations for the Euro Zone for the coming year. It had previously expected the shared economy to fall into a recession in the first half of the year.