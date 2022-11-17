US Dollar Index
Bears are pausing for the second day after being accelerated by lower than expected inflation numbers which suggested that the Fed may ease its aggressive policy tightening stance, but better than expected US retail sales in October questioned bears, prompting traders to stay on hold and await more signals.
Downtrend from 20-year peak (114.72, Sep 28) spiked to three-month low at 105.15 on Tuesday, but faced strong headwinds on approach to rising 200DMA (104.89), confirmed by long tails of daily candles of Tue/Wed.
Bears cracked pivotal Fibo support at 106.42 (61.8% of 101.29/114.72 upleg) weighed by last week’s massive bearish candle, but require weekly close below 106.42 for confirmation and signal of bearish continuation.
On the other side, signals of stall and possible bounce are developing on a weekly chart, where long-legged Doji is forming, stochastic is oversold and momentum indicator overextended, with oversold daily studies contributing to the notion.
Markets need to digest data which suggest that the US economy may enter the upward trajectory and escape from recession, however, pressure on dollar over Fed’s potential downsizing interest rate hikes would likely persist.
Overall structure on all larger timeframes remains bearish, as reversal pattern has formed on monthly chart (though still requiring confirmation on monthly close below pivotal Fibo level at 104.95 )38.2% of 89.15/114.72).
Oversold weekly and daily studies suggest limited recovery, which should be capped under 109.00 zone (100DMA / 20WMA) to keep bears in play.
Expect initial positive signal on close above 107.14 (Monday’s high / lower 20-d Bollinger band) which would look for a verification on lift and violation of falling 10DMA (108.02).
Conversely, repeated close below 106.42 Fibo support would signal that recovery attempts lose traction and bears keep control, though firmer bearish signal to be expected on drop below Tuesday’s spike low (105.15) which would signal attack at 200DMA.
Res: 107.14; 107.87; 108.02; 109.00.
Sup: 105.70; 105.15; 104.89; 104.46.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD depressed below 0.6700 as concerns weigh
AUD/USD lost ground on Thursday and trades at around 0.6680, as the greenback benefited from a persistent risk-averse environment. Wall Street edged lower, but once again, losses were limited.
EURUSD comfortable around 1.0360
The EURUSD pair is little changed for a fourth consecutive day, although holding on to modest weekly gains. US Dollar found support on strengthening yields but remained on the back foot despite a dismal market mood.
Gold’s corrective decline underway, support at around $1,750
Gold is down for a second consecutive day, nearing the weekly low posted. The American Dollar has been rising since the day started, gathering additional momentum early in the US session as Treasury bond yields ticked north.
Shiba Inu might be setting up for a 40% decline
Shiba Inu price shows reasons to be concerned during the third trading week of November. SHIB breaching new yearly lows could result from the current bearish technicals. Key levels have been defined to gauge SHIB's next potential move.
Sunak seeks to minimise recession, although outlook remains bleak
A mixed Autumn statement brought spending alongside tax hikes, with a squeeze on real incomes bringing concern ahead of a difficult 2023. Chancellor provides a bleak outlook as real income looks set to suffer. Sterling suffers as economic reality hits home.