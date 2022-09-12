Yen Outperforms, Lead FX Recovery, Aussie Jumps

Summary

A corrective move lower on the US Dollar against its Rivals extended into early Asia today. The Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against 6 major currencies, tumbled to 108.70 from 109.67 Friday.

The Japanese Yen led the recovery against the Dollar following stronger warnings from Japanese officials, threatening intervention. USD/IPY was pummeled lower to 142.57 from 144.12 Friday.

After the ECB tightened policy last week, rhetoric from several officials which pointed to another monster interest-rate increase at their October meeting boosted the Euro (EUR/USD) to 1.0067 in early Asia from 0.9997 Friday.

The British Pound (GBP/USD) rallied 0.5% to 1.1590 from 1.1502 Friday. Overnight, Sterling soared to a peak at 1.1648 before easing at the close. UK July GDP and other primary economic data will be released today.

The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) soared to 0.6845 from 0.6752 Friday as risk appetite rose. New Zealand's Kiwi (NZD/USD) found its wings and took off to 0.6108 (0.6058 Friday).

Despite a slump in Canada's Employment report, the Canadian Loonie rallied against the Greenback. The USD/CAD pair fell to 1.3025 from 1.3095 Friday. Speculative short CAD positions were pared.

Against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies, the Greenback slumped. USD/SGD (Dollar Singapore Dollar) slid to 1.3995 from Friday's 1.4045. Against the Offshore Chinese Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) fell to 6.9370 from 6.9520.

Bond yields were mixed. The US 10-year Treasury Bond yield closed at 3.31%: (3.32% Friday Japan's 10-year JGB rate was unchanged at 0.24%. UK 10-year Gilt yield settled at 3.09% (3.14% Friday).

Wall Street stocks rocketed higher. The Dow gained 1.05% to 32,127 (31,792) while the S&P 500 rallied 1.36% to 4,063 (4,010).

Data released on Friday saw Chinese Annual CPI ease to 2.5% from 2.7%, lower than estimates at 2.8%. China's PPI plunged to 2.3% from a previous 4.2%, and lower than forecasts at 3.2%.

Canada's Economy saw Employment slump to -39,700 from a previous -30,600 and missing median expectations at +15,000. The Unemployment Rate rose to 5.4% from 4.9%, and higher than estimates at 5.0%.

USD/JPY – After several warnings from Japanese officials against the abrupt fall of the Japanese currency against the Greenback, the USD/JPY pair reversed. Overnight, the Dollar plunged to 141.50 before steadying to 142.58 at the close in New York. On Friday, the USD/JPY pair opened at 144.10. Last week, USD/JPY hit a 24-year high at 144.99.

EUR/USD – The shared currency rebounded to an overnight high at 1.0113 as weak shorts ran for cover. In early Asia, the EUR/USD pair eased to 1,0067. Overnight low traded for the Euro was at 1.0008.

GBP/USD – The British Pound recovered against the Greenback to 1.1590 (1.1502) following the death of Queen Elizabeth II amidst a hawkish Bank of England. Overnight, Sterling soared to a high at 1.1648 before easing to its New York close. The BOE said it would delay its next monetary policy meeting by one week due to the period of royal mourning.

AUD/USD – The Aussie gained against the Greenback to 0.6845 on Friday from its opening of 0.6752. Improved risk sentiment (risk-on) and overall US Dollar weakness spurred by profit taking lifted the Australian Dollar. Overnight high traded was at 0.6877 while the low recorded was at 0.6762 in choppy trade.

On the lookout

Today's economic calendar kicks off a busy week with a light release. China markets are closed as the country celebrates it's Mid-Autumn festival.

The UK releases a raft of data beginning with its Jul GDP (m/m f/c 0.4% from 0.6%). Manufacturing Production (m/m f/c 0.4% from a previous 0.9%, y/y f/c 1.6% from 1.3% - ACY Finlogix), UK July Industrial Production (m/m f/c 0.4% from -1.6%; y/y f/c 1.9% from 2.4% - ACY Finlogix); UK July Goods Trade Balance (f/c- GBP 22.695 billion from previous was -GBP 22.847 billion).

Japan releases its August Machine Tool Orders (y/y no f/c, previous was 5.5%). Italy follows with its July Industrial Production (m/m f/c 0.3% from -2.1%: y/y f/c -0.4% from -1.2% - ACY Finlogix.

Germany releases its July Current Account (no f/c, previous was +EUR 16.2 billion). Finally, the US releases its August Consumer Inflation Expectations (no f/c, previous was 6.2%).

Trading perspective

After rallying in early September, the Dollar index (USD/DXY) slid to 108.97 from 110.55 mid last week. Speculative US Dollar long bets headed for the exit on Friday, spooked by a combination of aggressive Japan Inc rhetoric and the possibility of another jumbo rate hike by the European Central Bank in October.

At the end of the day, speculative Dollar longs were overextended. Traders will wonder whether the corrective move lower for the Greenback has further to go. This writer thinks so.

Ahead of this week's mammoth US CPI report, we can expect more unwinding of overextended Dollar longs.

The USD/JPY pair was one of the most volatile of FX pairs and led the way for the general direction of the Greenback. We can expect more of the same today, so watch that puppy closely.

USD/JPY – Slip-sliding away, the Dollar plunged against the Japanese currency to settle in New York at 142.57 (144.12). This morning in early Asia, the USD/JPY pair has edged up to 142.68. Expect more choppy moves in this currency pair today and through the week. Immediate resistance lies at 143.00, 143.50 and 144.00. On the downside, look for immediate support at 142 25, 141.95 and 141.65. Look for more choppy trade, likely range today 142.10-143.50. Trade the range, the preference would be to sell USD strength.

EUR/USD – The Euro has immediate resistance today at 1.0095 followed by 1.0135 and 1.0165. In choppy pre-Asia trade, this morning's high recorded was at 1.0132. On the downside, look for immediate support at 1.0065 followed by 1.0035 and 1.0005. Overnight low on Friday was at 1.0008. Look for the Euro to trade in a volatile range between 1.00101.0110. Preference is to sell Euro rallies. Another test of Parity this week is likely.

AUD/USD – A generally weaker Greenback and risk-on has buoyed the Australian Battler. Overnight the AUD/USD soared to a high at 0.6877 before easing in late New York to 0.6845. The low recorded was at 0.6762 in choppy trade. For today, look for immediate resistance at 0.6870 followed by 0.6900 and 0.6930 to cap. Immediate support can be found at 0.6810. 0.6780 and 0.6750. Look for the Aussie to trade a likely range today of 0.6775 0.6875. Preference is to sell AUD/USD rallies.

GBP/USD – The British Pound gained at the expense of broad-based US Dollar weakness to close at 1.1590. Short covering also boosted Sterling which see immediate resistance today at 1.1620 followed by 1.1650 and 1.1680. Immediate support lies at 1.1555, 1.1525 and 1.1505. Look for another choppy session, likely range today between 1.1540-1.1640. Trade the range shag on this one today.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

While the Dollar's immediate downside is the risk today, we will see more volatility in the FX pairs.