The greenback jumped in New York trading against majority of its peers as concerns that Russia would move ahead with Ukraine's invasion together with a selloff in U.S. stocks triggered broad-based risk-aversion.



Reuters reported Russia sees "no desire on the part of Ukraine" to try to find a legitimate and balanced solution to the problems between the two countries, Gennady Gatilov, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told Lebanese television in an interview aired on Tuesday. Gatilov said Russia "supports diplomacy based on respect for the positions of all countries and equality, but for now we don't see that", the Russian news agency RIA quoted him as saying in the interview. Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held a first round of talks on Monday following Russia's invasion of its neighbour on Feb. 24, but made no substantial progress, merely agreeing to meet again. No date was set for a second round. Russia bombed a TV tower in Ukraine's capital on Tuesday and rained rockets on the city of Kharkiv as Moscow intensified its bombardment of Ukrainian urban areas in a shift of tactics after its six-day invasion stalled. A U.S. official said a miles-long armoured column bearing down on the capital Kyiv had not made any advances in the past 24 hours, frozen in place by logistics problems, short on fuel and food, and perhaps pausing to reassess tactics.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 115.28 at Asian open and dropped to session lows at 114.71 in New York on continued safe-haven jpy buying. However, lack of follow-through selling triggered short-covering and price later rebounded to 114.92 near the close.



The single currency retreated to 1.1191 in Asia before staging a rebound to session highs at 1.1233 in early European morning. However, price met renewed selling there and tumbled to a 21-month trough at 1.1091 in New York on usd's broad-based strength and safe-haven buying due to Russia-Ukraine conflict.



The British pound traded sideways in Asia before edging up to session highs at 1.3437 at European open, however, price met renewed selling there and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.3303 in New York morning on safe-haven buying in usd before staging a short-covering bounce to 1.3333 near the close.



Data to be released on Wednesday:



New Zealand building permits, import prices, export prices, Australia GDP, France budget balance, UK shop price index, Germany unemployment change, unemployment rate, EU HICP, core HICP, U.S. ADP employment and Canada BoC rate decision.