Dollar index surges above 101.00 after Yellen signaled rate hike

The dollar liked comments from Fed’s Chief Yellen who said that rate hike is likely at one of upcoming meetings.

Dollar index spiked to the highest levels since Jan 20, on firm break above 101.00 barrier (Fibo 38.2% of 103.80/99.19 pullback), reinforced by daily Kijun-sen.

Bull-leg from 99.19 (02 Feb correction low) may extend further on strong bullish sentiment and improving daily technicals.

We look for close above 101.00 handle to confirm bullish continuation towards initial barrier at 101.50 (50% retracement), with possible extension towards next pivot at 102.05 (daily Ichimoku cloud top / Fibo 61.8% of 103.80/99.19).

Bull cross of 10/20SMA’s is forming at 100.37, underpins the rally and also marks significant support which should contain corrective dips, signaled by strongly overbought slow stochastic on daily chart.



Res: 101.50; 102.05; 102.71; 102.95

Sup: 101.00; 100.69; 100.27; 100.00