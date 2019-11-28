Dollar Index Price and Forecast: DXY immediate target remains at the 98.50 area

Dollar gains in thin trading on upbeat U.S. growth data
The greenback ended higher against majority of its peers on Wednesday in thin New York trading ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday on upbeat U.S. GDP data and as investors remained cautiously optimistic of U.S. and China coming to an agreement over "phase one" of the trade deal.
Reuters reported U.S. economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, rather than slowing as initially reported, amid a stronger pace of inventory accumulation and a less steep decline in business investment. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.1% annualized rate, the Commerce Department said in its second estimate of third-quarter GDP on Wednesday. That was up from the 1.9% pace estimated last month. Read more...
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Immediate target remains at the 98.50 area
DXY has been rejected from the vicinity of 98.50 on Wednesday, sparking the ongoing corrective downside.
If the dollar surpasses the key 98.50 zone, then the next significant hurdle lies at the 99.00 neighbourhood ahead of 99.25 (high October 8th).
Looking at the broader context, the positive view on DXY is expected to remain unchanged while above the 200-day SMA, today at 97.60. Read more...
Dollar firmer on solid US data
The US economy expanded at a quicker pace than expected in the third quarter, growing 2.1% annualized versus the +1.9% expected. Subsequently, the Fed’s Beige Book saw an upgraded report with the economy growing at a “modest” pace versus “slight to modest” in the previous report. Adding to the bullish news, US durable goods orders (granted it’s a volatile series of data) confounding forecasts of a 0.8% decline with a +0.6% print in October following a 1.4% contraction in September.
Wall Street climbed to new record highs and the US dollar advanced as short-term US yields rose, with USD/JPY reaching the highest since May 31. Read more...
