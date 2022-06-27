Dollar Index

The dollar index eases further on Monday after recovery attempts repeatedly failed to clear 10DMA (currently at 104.18).

Fresh bears pressure solid support at 103.42 (daily Kijun-sen / 50% retracement of 101.29/105.54 upleg) which guards more significant support levels at 103.18/102.98 (June 16 spike low / top of thick daily cloud).

Extended dips should stay above these supports to keep larger bulls intact for fresh push higher, as current action is a corrective phase of a larger uptrend.

The dollar remains strongly supported by safe-haven demand on expectations of higher interest rates and growing prospects of recession, as major economies continue to slow.

Res: 103.92; 104.19; 104.54; 104.87.

Sup: 103.42; 103.18; 102.98; 102.73.