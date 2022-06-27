Dollar Index
The dollar index eases further on Monday after recovery attempts repeatedly failed to clear 10DMA (currently at 104.18).
Fresh bears pressure solid support at 103.42 (daily Kijun-sen / 50% retracement of 101.29/105.54 upleg) which guards more significant support levels at 103.18/102.98 (June 16 spike low / top of thick daily cloud).
Extended dips should stay above these supports to keep larger bulls intact for fresh push higher, as current action is a corrective phase of a larger uptrend.
The dollar remains strongly supported by safe-haven demand on expectations of higher interest rates and growing prospects of recession, as major economies continue to slow.
Res: 103.92; 104.19; 104.54; 104.87.
Sup: 103.42; 103.18; 102.98; 102.73.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
