Dollar index hits six week low

AUD / USD

Expected Range: 0.7600 – 0.7710

The Australian Dollar advanced against the US Dollar on Friday to a high of 0.7696 on the back of mixed US Payroll data. This week the economic calendar is jam-packed with data kicking off this morning with Retail Sales and ANZ Job Advertisements for the month of January. On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia meets for the first time in two months releasing the interest rate decision & policy statement. In addition, we will hear from Governor Philip Lowe. The AUD/USD pair is currently trading at 0.7679. We now expect support to hold on moves approaching 0.7629 while any upward push will likely meet resistance around 0.7691.

NZD / USD

Expected Range: 0.7240 - 0.7380

The New Zealand Dollar traded sideways intraday stuck between a 25-pip range of 0.7270 and 0.7295. Early morning saw the release of the ANZ Commodity Price Index which showed a slight drop of 0.1% for the month of January but still up 19% from this time last year, the NZD had little reaction to the news and took most of its direction offshore. The pair gradually moved higher breaking 73c against the Greenback to touch an overnight high of 0.7330 through a mixed bag of data out of the United States. The U.S department of Labour reported that the economy added 227k jobs smashing expectations for January however, the unemployment rate edged higher last month coming in at 4.8%. New Zealand observes a bank holiday today and therefore markets will wait for tomorrow’s Inflation Expectations ahead of Thursday RBNZ interest rate decision.

GBP / AUD

Expected Range: 1.6080 - 1.6350

The Great British Pound edged lower into the weekly close sliding back below 1.25 despite softer than anticipated U.S wage growth. Sterling fell four tenths of one percent through trade on Friday touching intraday lows at 1.2477 as uncertainty surrounding the Brexit process weighed heavily on currency. Profit taking after the recent rally coupled with a revolt within Parliament and a new round of court battles debating the legality of Brexit, this time disputing ballot papers raised concerns around the stability of the economy and the proposed exit plan. With politics continuing to drive direction a relatively quiet macroeconomic docket will likely pose little threat to wider movements as investors continue to react to Brexit news.

USD, EUR, JPY

The Final Non-Farm Payroll employment figures under President Obama produced a 227,000 increase in jobs, the highest figure in four months. While the employment figures were positive, there was also a climb in the unemployment rate to 4.8%. More importantly, wage growth was a disappointment hindering further chances of a Federal Reserve rate hike in March which has slipped to a 13% possibility after Friday night’s results. Despite upbeat jobs data, the US dollar index declined for the sixth week as the market continues to be sold off on Trump trades. EUR/USD continued its climb higher chasing December highs (1.0875) and USD/JPY continues to test critical support at 112.50 as 10-year JGB yields jumped as high as 0.155% surprising markets and sending the Japanese Yen higher. Yields then eased as BOJ intervened with a special bond purchase. Bank of Japan minutes noted that inflation expectations continue to be in a weakening stage with the board voting to maintain its -0.1% interest rate on current accounts and annual bond holdings at approximately JPY 80 trillion. This week the market focuses its attention towards Australia and New Zealand as both central banks expect to keep their interest rates on hold. Along with the continued watch on new Administration policies in the United States, there will be interest in the UK this week as the final vote on Article 50 bill in the House of commons takes place.