Hello fellow traders. In this technical blog we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of Dollar Index. As our members know, DXY has recently given us correction against the 104.72 peak. Recovery formed Elliott Wave Wave Zig Zag Pattern. In the further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Pattern and the Forecast.
Before we take a look at the real market example, let’s explain Elliott Wave Zigzag pattern. Elliott Wave Zigzag is the most popular corrective pattern in Elliott Wave theory . It’s made of 3 swings which have 5-3-5 inner structure. Inner swings are labeled as A,B,C where A =5 waves, B=3 waves and C=5 waves. That means A and C can be either impulsive waves or diagonals. (Leading Diagonal in case of wave A or Ending in case of wave C) . Waves A and C must meet all conditions of being 5 wave structure, such as: having RSI divergency between wave subdivisions, ideal Fibonacci extensions and ideal retracements.
DXY H4 Elliott Wave Analysis 07.27.2023
DXY is showing higher high sequences from the 07/13 low. We got 5 waves up in the first leg (a). Then the price has given us corrective pattern in (b) blue, after which we got rally toward new highs again. At the moment Dollar index is showing higher high sequences. Recovery looks incomplete, calling for further strength toward 102.61-103.1 area. More upside should ideally follow in DXY as far as the price stays above (b) blue low : 100.55. As the first leg of correction has 5 waves structure, we assume recovery is having form of Elliott Wave Zig Zag. Consequently we expect to see 5 waves up in the (c) leg as well.
DXY H4 Elliott Wave Analysis 07.27.2023
100.55 pivot held well during the short term correction and Dollar found further support as we expected. We got rally in Dollar index and target area is already reached at 102.61-103.1. As far as the price stays below 102.84 high, we can count correction completed. However , we would like to see further separation lower from that high to confirm next leg down is in progress.
Keep in mind market is dynamic and presented view could have changed in the mean time.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
