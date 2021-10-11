Since bottoming earlier this year, US Dollar has steadily caught a bid. One of the primary reasons for the USD strength is because of the expectation that the Fed will start tapering later this year. The Fed has communicated their intent to reduce the emergency measures as the economy starts to recover from global pandemic. The market has more or less priced in this tapering. In the last Fed’s meeting, Chairman Powell indicated a taper ending around mid-2022 may be appropriate.
What is less clear however is how fast the Fed would raise interest rate and returns to a normal monetary policy. Inflation has been well above the the Fed’s 2% target. Even using the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, prices were up 3.6% in July year-over-year. The “dot-plot” of interest rate projection shows an even split between Fed officials who see interest liftoff in 2022 and those who see it later than that. Eight of the Fed members saw first interest rate hike in 2023.
We will look at the weekly Elliott Wave chart for Dollar Index (DXY) below to see the expected move.
Dollar Index (DXY) daily Elliott Wave chart
The Dollar Index (DXY) has reached inflection area from January 6, 2021 low at the blue box area of 93.7 – 96.3. The current rally from January 6, 2021 low is in 3 swing so far. It could be either an ((A))-((B))-((C)) in a bearish scenario, or ((1))-((2))-((3)) in a bullish scenario. If the move higher extends to 161.8% Fibonacci extension at 96.3, then the odd that it becomes a wave ((3)) of an impulse will increase. As far as it stays within the box, then the move up can be a zigzag ((A))-((B))-((C)).
As the Index has reached blue box, it can soon turn lower in 3 waves at least. Shorter cycle, further upside extension can’t be ruled out. However, a 3 waves pullback can soon happen assuming an ((A))-((B))-((C)) rally from January 6, 2021 low. This view will become less likely if the Dollar Index is able to rally to 161.8% extension at 96.3. If this happens, we may become more bullish in the index.
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600 as USD licks NFP-led wounds
EUR/USD struggles to extend the corrective pullback towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebounds amid worsening mood. Mixed concerns relating to Fed tapering, US-China and soaring energy costs dent risk appetite. Light trading can restrict intraday moves.
GBP/USD battles 1.3650 amid hawkish BOE, USD rebound
GBP/USD is battling 1.3650 amid a mixed market mood. The US dollar finds support from elevated Treasury yields and US-China jitters. Hawkish BOE and Brexit woes test the sterling against majors.
XAU/USD remains stuck in range above $1750 amid light trading
Gold price has reversed Friday’s gains, now posting small losses in the European session, as the worsening market mood keeps the buoyant tone intact around the safe-haven US dollar.
Three reasons why Polygon's MATIC token is targeting $300
MATIC price has been in a consolidation phase for nearly four months, giving rise to a gigantic bullish pattern. As Polygon approaches a breakout point, investors can expect the altcoin to shoot into the stratosphere.
Wall Street Week Ahead: No jobs, no taper, no rally. Can earnings change things?
Equity markets are treading water on Friday with little in the way of strong direction after a weak employment report. This bad number (194k versus 500k expected) has a silver lining in that it may allow the Fed to delay tapering its stimulus program which the equity market has become increasingly reliant on.