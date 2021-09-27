Coach Dale Pinkert focused on DXY putting in a Stop Hunt above 93.52 then reversing. Dale then showed the Trend Break on NAS100 and why AAPL gives him confidence for his market correction Forecast . The US Dollar Index (DXY, DX, USDX) measures the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of other currencies, including the currencies of some of the US's major trading partners. Tune in Monday through Thursday at 9:30am EST to continue learning with expert insights and tips.

