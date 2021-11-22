Fundamental events in the week

Wednesday:

RBNZ Interest Rate Decision.

US GDP Annualized (Q3).

US PCE Price Index.

Thursday:

USD FOMC Minutes.

One thing to keep in mind this week is that although Thursday and Friday are the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, President Joe Biden may announce the Federal Reserve chairmanship this week. If Biden prefers Brainard, then since Brainard is more dovish than Powell, traders will expect the date of the Fed rate hike to be delayed, which will bring a degree of pressure on the price of the dollar index in the short term.

Technical analysis

Dollar Index

The 4-hour chart shows that the upward momentum is still intact and is now facing strong resistance at 96.24. Traders can watch for a successful breakout of 96.24 in the first half of the week, and when it crosses this resistance, the bulls may lift prices further to test the weekly resistance at 96.65. The lower support refers to the 2 areas of 96.50 and 95.00.

XAU/USD

XAUUSD reached $1,877 last week and then fell into consolidation, the lower support level is $1,834. The price found support around $1,722 on 30 Sep and started to reverse, and the long trend of the current daily chart has not changed, so before the breakthrough of the $1,834-$1,877 range, traders need to pay attention to the gold oscillation rhythm will continue. The current market price has now touched $1,837.53, close to the lower edge of the range.