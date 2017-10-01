Dollar Index – Trend is still up [Video]

Higher highs and higher lows suggest the trend is still up. The focus is now on what Trump says later this week. The Dollar rally is likely to continue throughout the year as markets realise the fiscal stimulus is for real. More in today’s FXSweep video with inputs from Corvin Codirla, Former Hedge Fund Owner, and Zak Mir, Technical Analyst, Tip TV.

