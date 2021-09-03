The greenback continued its recent losing streak and ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Thursday due to uncertainty over Fed's policy on tapering as well as Friday's key job report.



Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week, while layoffs dropped to their lowest level in more than 24 years in August, suggesting the labor market was charging ahead even as new COVID-19 infections surge. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 340,000 for the week ended Aug. 28, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That was the lowest level since mid-March 2020 when nonessential businesses week were shut to slow the first wave of coronavirus cases. While their Economists polled had forecast 345,000 applications for the latest week.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded sideways inside a narrow range as focus remained on other majors. Despite retreating from 110.11 to 109.92 in Asian morning, price rebounded to 110.07 in early European morning. The pair then found renewed buying at 109.96 and recovered to 110.09 in New York morning before retreating to 109.93.



The single currency met renewed selling at 1.1846 at Asian open and retreated to 1.1835 ahead of European open. The pair then erased its losses and gained to 1.1855 in European morning due partly to the release of upbeat EU PPI before weakening. Euro then found renewed buying at 1.1837 at New York open and rose to a near 1-month high of 1.1875 in New York on continued usd's weakness before stabilising.



Sources from Reuters on euro zone producer prices rose more than expected in July, data showed on Thursday, mainly because of a jump in the prices of energy and intermediate goods. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 2.3% month-on-month for a 12.1% year-on-year surge. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 1.1% monthly and an 11.0% annual rise.



The British pound found renewed buying at 1.3768 at Asian open and gained to 1.3801 in European morning. Despite retreating to 1.3782 at New York open, cable jumped to a 2-1/2 week peak of 1.3840 in New York due to cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro together with broad-based usd's weakness.



Data to be released on Friday:



