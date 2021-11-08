The greenback briefly gained to a one-year high on Friday after the release of better-than-expected U.S. jobs report, however, intra-day selloff in U.S. treasury yields (benchmark 1-year tumbled to a 5-week low of 1.4360%) triggered broad-based liquidation of recent long usd positions.



Reuters reported U.S. employment increased more than expected in October as the headwind from the surge in COVID-19 infections over the summer subsided, offering more evidence that economic activity was regaining momentum early in the fourth quarter.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 531,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Data for September was revised higher to show 312,000 created instead of the previously reported 194,000. Economists polled had forecast payrolls rising by 450,000 jobs. Estimates ranged from as low as 125,000 jobs to as high as 755,000. Worker shortages persisted, even as federal government-funded unemployment benefits wound down in early September and schools reopened for in-person learning. U.S. October unemployment rate fell to 4.6% versus forecast of 4.7% and September reading was 4.8%.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar retreated from 113.86 in Australia to 113.57 in Asian morning. The pair then rebounded to 113.91 ahead of New York open before briefly rising to 114.02 after release of upbeat U.S. NFP data. However, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and price tumbled in tandem with U.S. yields together with cross-buying in jpy to session lows of 113.31.



The single currency traded sideways inside a narrow range in Asia before edging up to 1.1563 at European open. The pair then met renewed selling there and tumbled to a 15-month trough at 1.1514 in post-NFP trading. However, price then erased intra-day losses and staged a short-covering rally to 1.1573 due to broad-based usd weakness.



The British pound went through a roller-coaster ride. Price met renewed selling at 1.3508 at Asian open and extended Thursday's selloff following Bank of England's surprise dovish hold and tumbled to a 1-month trough of 1.3425 in European morning. However, active cross-buying in sterling especially vs usd and euro helped price rally back to 1.3506 in New York afternoon, cable last traded at 1.3493 near the close.



More news from Reuters, there is a growing expectation that Britain will trigger Article 16, a clause which allows for unilateral action if the Northern Irish Protocol, governing post-Brexit trade with the EU, is deemed to be having a negative impact, RTE reported on Friday. "Article 16 update: growing expectation that the UK will trigger. Much more intense discussion in the European Commission about how the EU should respond," RTE Europe Editor Tony Connelly wrote on Twitter.

Data to be released this week :



Japan coincident index, leading indicators, machine tool orders, Swiss unemployment rate and EU Sentix index on Monday.



New Zealand retail sales, Japan current account, trade balance, U.K. BRC retail sales, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, Japan Eco watchers outlook, Eco watchers current, Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, France current account, trade balance, imports, exports, Germany ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, EU ZEW survey expectations, U.S. PPI and redbook on Tuesday.



Australia consumer sentiment, China PPI, CPI, Germany CPI, HICP, Italy industrial output, Canada leading index, U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, wholesale inventories, wholesale sales and Federal budget on Wednesday.



New Zealand food price index, Japan corporate goods price, Australia consumer inflation expectation, employment change, unemployment rate, U.K. RICS housing price balance, GDP, construction output, trade balance, industrial output, manufacturing output, NISER GDP estimate, France Market Holiday and U.S. Market Holiday on Thursday.



New Zealand manufacturing PMI, Swiss producer/import price, EU industrial production, U.S. University of Michigan sentiment and JOLTUS Job openings on Friday.