The greenback ended the day modestly higher against its G3 counterparts as concerns over Ukraine and Russia together with a broad-based retreat in global stocks triggered broad-based risk-aversion.
Reuters reported San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Wednesday she is open to raising rates by 50 basis points at the Fed's next meeting, and start reductions in the Fed's balance sheet, if the data says that is needed. "We are prepared to do whatever it takes to ensure price stability," Daly said in an interview with Bloomberg.
Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar resumed its recent winning streak and rose to a fresh 6-year peak at 121.41 ahead of Asian open, price erased its losses and fell to an intra-day low at 120.60 at New York open before staging a rebound to 121.15 near the close.
The single currency traded sideways in Asia before falling to session lows at 1.0965 in New York morning risk-averse buying in usd. The pair then staged a rebound to 1.1011 on short-covering together with cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling.
The British pound edged up to session highs at 1.3299 in Asian morning. However, price met renewed selling there and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.3175 in New York on broad-based selling in sterling before staging a rebound in tandem with euro to 1.3214.
Data to be released on Thursday:
Australia services PPI, manufacturing PMI, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, services PMI, France business climate, Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI, Germany Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI, Swiss SNB interest rate decision, EU Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI, U.K. Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI, U.S. continuing jobless claims, initial jobless claims, PCE prices, GDP, durables ex-defense, durables ex-transport, durable goods, current account, Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI and KC Fed manufacturing.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls tiring around 0.7500, eyes to 0.7425
AUD/USD is attempting to break higher with 0.75 the figure residing progress. The daily chart shows that the price is reaching into old daily highs and should the bears move in, then a downside correction would be expected.
EUR/USD back under pressure as Asia picks up the baton
EUR/USD is weighted in Asia as the US dollar remains firm. The US dollar climbed on Wednesday as oil prices rallied again with US President Joe Biden poised to announce, alongside European leaders, new sanctions against Russia during his trip to Europe.
Gold seems out of the woods, likely to pass $1,950 despite hawkish Fed
Gold (XAU/USD) was juggling in a narrow range of $1,911.10-1,941.56 since the last week but now seems to come out of the woods and rally further despite headwinds of hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed)’s policymakers.
XLM price unfazed by sellers as it marches towards $0.25
XLM price action, while recently bullish, has not had much in the way of positive sentiment or momentum. Believe it or not, XLM is one of the few altcoins and cryptocurrencies not to have made a new all-time high in the past two years. In fact, XLM has not made a new all-time high since January 3, 2018.
Durable Goods Orders Preview: Upside surprise set to trigger next leg up in the dollar Premium
Will the Federal Reserve front-load its rate hikes? That is the main question for currency traders – at least while war headlines are calm – and Durable Goods Orders figures for February will help provide an answer to the question.