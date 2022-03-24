The greenback ended the day modestly higher against its G3 counterparts as concerns over Ukraine and Russia together with a broad-based retreat in global stocks triggered broad-based risk-aversion.



Reuters reported San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Wednesday she is open to raising rates by 50 basis points at the Fed's next meeting, and start reductions in the Fed's balance sheet, if the data says that is needed. "We are prepared to do whatever it takes to ensure price stability," Daly said in an interview with Bloomberg.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar resumed its recent winning streak and rose to a fresh 6-year peak at 121.41 ahead of Asian open, price erased its losses and fell to an intra-day low at 120.60 at New York open before staging a rebound to 121.15 near the close.



The single currency traded sideways in Asia before falling to session lows at 1.0965 in New York morning risk-averse buying in usd. The pair then staged a rebound to 1.1011 on short-covering together with cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling.



The British pound edged up to session highs at 1.3299 in Asian morning. However, price met renewed selling there and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.3175 in New York on broad-based selling in sterling before staging a rebound in tandem with euro to 1.3214.



Data to be released on Thursday:

Australia services PPI, manufacturing PMI, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, services PMI, France business climate, Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI, Germany Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI, Swiss SNB interest rate decision, EU Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI, U.K. Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI, U.S. continuing jobless claims, initial jobless claims, PCE prices, GDP, durables ex-defense, durables ex-transport, durable goods, current account, Markit services PMI, Markit manufacturing PMI and KC Fed manufacturing.