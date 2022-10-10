The greenback rose against majority of its peers on Friday as the release of upbeat U.S. jobs data triggered speculation that the Federal Reserve will stick to its aggressive monetary policy.



Reuters reported U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September, while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, pointing to a tight labor market which keeps the Federal Reserve on its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign for a while.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 263,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Data for August was unrevised to show 315,000 jobs added as previously reported.

Economists polled had forecast 250,000 job gains, with estimates ranging from as low as 127,000 to as high as 375,000. The unemployment rate was at 3.7% in August.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar retreated to 144.86 at Asian open and then fell to 144.73 in European morning. Despite a brief spike down to 144.64 immediately after release of U.S. jobs, price jumped to a 2-week high at 145.44 near New York close.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and weakened to 0.9767 at European open. The pair then met renewed selling at 0.9816 in European morning and tumbled to an intra-day low at 0.9727 at New York open after U.S. jobs data. Despite staging a short-covering rebound to 0.9790, price retreat again to 0.9731 near the close on renewed usd's strength.



The British pound traded sideways in Asia before edging down to 1.1116 at European open. The pair then rose to session highs at 1.1225 in European morning before falling to 1.1090 at New York open on usd's broad-based strength before ratcheting lower to session lows of 1.1056 before stabilising.



Data to be released later:



Australia AIG services services index, Japan market holiday, EU Sentix index, U.S. market holiday, Canada market holiday on Monday.



New Zealand retail sales, U.K. BRC retail sales, Australia consumer sentiment, NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, Japan current account, eco watchers current, eco watchers account, U.K. climate count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, Italy industrial output, Swiss leading index and U.S. redbook on Tuesday.



Japan machinery orders, U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, trade balance, EU industrial output, U.S. MBA mortgage application and U.S. PPI on Wednesday.



New Zealand food price index, Australia consumer inflation expectation, Japan producer prices, Germany CPI, Swiss producer/import prices, U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims on Thursday.



New Zealand manufacturing PMI, China PPI, CPI, exports, imports, trade balance, Japan tertiary industrial activities, Germany wholesale price index, France CPI, EU trade balance, U.S. import prices, export prices, retail sales, business inventories, University of Michigan sentiment, Canada manufacturing sales and wholesales trade on Friday.