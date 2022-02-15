The greenback gained against majority of its peers on Monday as escalating tensions in Ukraine triggered safe-haven usd buying together with hawkish comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard.

Reuters reported U.S. President Joe Biden told Russia's Vladimir Putin on Saturday that the West would respond decisively to any invasion of Ukraine, adding such a step would produce widespread suffering and isolate Moscow. In the latest effort to manage growing hostility, the two men spoke by phone for an hour a day after Washington and its allies warned that the Russian military, which has 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, could invade at any moment. Moscow has dismissed those warnings as "hysteria." Neither side said there had been any breakthroughs. A senior Biden administration official said the call was professional and substantive, but that there was no fundamental change. The Kremlin said Putin told Biden Washington has failed to take Russia's main concerns into account, and it had received no "substantial answer" on key elements including NATO's expansion and the deployment of offensive forces to Ukraine.

Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 115.59 ahead of Asian open and dropped in Asia on safe-haven jpy buying on escalating Ukraine tensions and hit session lows at 115.02 in European morning. The pair then erased its losses and rallied in tandem with U.S. yields together with easing Ukraine worries after comments from Russia's Lavrov and gained to an intra-day high at 115.74 in New York morning on hawkish comments from Fed's Bullard.



More from Reuters, St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard on Monday reiterated calls for a faster pace of Fed interest rate hikes, saying that four strong inflation reports in a row warranted action and that the central bank needed to "ratify" market expectations of its upcoming moves. Bullard, who himself helped shape those expectations with calls last week for a 50 basis point increase at the Fed's March meeting, said on CNBC that the Fed's "credibility is on the line" in its quest to bring inflation down from the current 40-year high of more than 7%. "It was really October, November, December, January that called into question any idea that this inflation was naturally going to moderate in any reasonable time frame without the Fed taking action," said Bullard. The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday suggested to President Vladimir Putin that Moscow continue along the diplomatic path in its efforts to extract security guarantees from the West, as tensions soar over Ukraine. Lavrov told Putin the United States had put forward concrete proposals on reducing military risks, but said responses from the European Union and NATO military alliance had not been satisfactory. Western powers fear Russia may be poised to invade Ukraine, something Moscow has repeatedly denied planning. The single currency met renewed selling at 1.1369 at Asian open and fell to 1.1302 in European morning on active safe-haven usd buying. Despite rebounding to 1.1342 ahead of New York open, the pair dropped to a 10-day low at 1.1281 in New York on broad-based strength in usd together with dovish comments form ECB's Lagarde. Reuters reported near New York midday any change in European Central Bank (ECB) policy will be gradual, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday, with markets expecting to increases to interest rates this year. In remarks nearly identical to her comments a week ago, Lagarde said that inflation risks are skewed to the upside but the ECB aims to maintain flexibility and policy decisions in March will depend on incoming data. "Any adjustment to our policy will be gradual," Lagarde told the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg. "We need more than ever to maintain flexibility and optionality in the conduct of monetary policy".



The British pound remained under pressure at Asian open due to escalating geopolitical tension in Ukraine and fell to an intra-day low at 1.3495 in European morning. The pair then pared its losses and staged a short-covering rebound to 1.3547 ahead of New York open due partly to cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro before trading broadly sideways.



