The greenback rose against majority of its peers except the safe-haven jpy and rallied to a 2-year peak as selloff in global stocks and fall in U.S. Treasury yields triggered broad-based risk aversion.

Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 128.86 in Tokyo morning and fell to 127.89 in early European morning on risk-averse buying in JPY. The pair then ratcheted lower to an intra-day low at 127.53 in New York in tandem with U.S. yields before staging a short-covering rebound in tandem with U.S. stocks near the close.

The single currency also met renewed selling at 1.0840 ahead of Asian open and tumbled to 1.0708 at European open on USD's broad-based strength. Despite staging a short-covering rebound to 1.0757 at New York open, price then fell to a fresh 2-year bottom at 1.0698 in New York before stabilising.

The British pound tracked euro's intra-day movements and fell from Asian high at 1.2859 to 1.2706 in Europe on USD's broad-based strength and then edged lower to a fresh 18-month bottom at 1.2697 active selling in GBP in New York before easing.

Data to be released on Tuesday

U.K. right move house price, Japan unemployment rate, U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, Swiss exports, imports, trade balance, U.S. building permits. durable goods, durable ex-transport, durables ex-defense, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence, new home sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing.