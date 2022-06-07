The greenback ended the day higher against majority its peers on Monday due to rally in U.S. yields and as investors remained cautious ahead of central bank meetings.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar remained under pressure in Asia and retreated to 130.44 in Asian morning. The pair then jumped in tandem with U.S. yields in thin European trading and rose to a fresh 20-year high at 132.01 in late New York.
The single currency found renewed buying at 1.0711 in Asian morning and gained to session highs at 1.0751 in thin European trading. The pair then erased its gains and fell to an intra-day lows at 1.0685 in New York morning due partly to cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling.
Despite dropping to session lows at 1.2477 in Asian morning, the British pound rallied in thin European trading on news of a no confidence vote in UK PM Johnson to session highs at 1.2577 due partly to cross-buying of sterling. The pair then retreated to 1.2526 in New York due to renewed usd's strength on rally in U.S.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Australia AIG services index, RBA interest rate decision, U.K. BRC retail sales, S&P Global services PMI, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, all household spending, Germany industrial orders, EU sentix index, U.S. trade balance, redbook, Canada trade balance, imports, exports, Ivey PMI and New Zealand GDT price.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured towards 0.7150 ahead of all-important RBA
AUD/USD is holding lower ground while heading towards 0.7150, as the US dollar keeps pushing higher amid the return of risk-off flows, in the face of recession fears. The aussie sees a profit-taking slide ahead of the expected RBA rate hike decision.
USD/JPY pauses rally near 132.75 on BOJ Kuroda's verbal intervention
USD/JPY is off a new 20-year high of 132.74, as the selling interest around the yen fades after BOJ's Kuroda intervenes verbally. Broad US dollar upsurge on recession fears aids the pair's upside.
Gold baffles around $1,840 as DXY extends gains, US inflation in focus
Gold price is displaying topsy-turvy moves in the Asian session as the US dollar index (DXY) has extended its gains on Tuesday. A firmer Monday session by the DXY has carry-forwarded on Tuesday with a bullish open test-drive move.
TRX price has smart money traps hidden in the technicals
TRX price could be setting up a smart money trap as the volume and technicals do not homogeneously correlate. Tron has been gaining hype within the crypto market as the digital token has been one of the only cryptocurrencies to maintain its value throughout the last nine weeks.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!