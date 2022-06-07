The greenback ended the day higher against majority its peers on Monday due to rally in U.S. yields and as investors remained cautious ahead of central bank meetings.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar remained under pressure in Asia and retreated to 130.44 in Asian morning. The pair then jumped in tandem with U.S. yields in thin European trading and rose to a fresh 20-year high at 132.01 in late New York.



The single currency found renewed buying at 1.0711 in Asian morning and gained to session highs at 1.0751 in thin European trading. The pair then erased its gains and fell to an intra-day lows at 1.0685 in New York morning due partly to cross-selling of euro especially vs sterling.



Despite dropping to session lows at 1.2477 in Asian morning, the British pound rallied in thin European trading on news of a no confidence vote in UK PM Johnson to session highs at 1.2577 due partly to cross-buying of sterling. The pair then retreated to 1.2526 in New York due to renewed usd's strength on rally in U.S.



Data to be released on Tuesday:

Australia AIG services index, RBA interest rate decision, U.K. BRC retail sales, S&P Global services PMI, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, all household spending, Germany industrial orders, EU sentix index, U.S. trade balance, redbook, Canada trade balance, imports, exports, Ivey PMI and New Zealand GDT price.